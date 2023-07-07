Posted in: Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, henry cavill, liam hemsworth, netflix, Steve Gaub, the witcher, Tomek Baginski

The Witcher EPs: Henry Cavill's Final Run, Passing Torch to Hemsworth

The Witcher EPs Steve Gaub & Tomek Bagiński discuss Henry Cavill's final season before the torch gets passed to a new Geralt, Liam Hemsworth.

One thing that Henry Cavill never had a chance to do as Superman in the DCU that he's had the opportunity to do as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher? A proper final bow – which Cavill will be getting in his third and final season before passing the torch & sword over to Liam Hemsworth, who takes over the role from season four onward. Executive producers Steve Gaub and Tomek Bagiński spoke with Yahoo UK about how Cavill wraps up his run as Geralt and the grace upon his exit.

The Witcher: Passing the Torch from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth

"It's a very strong season for Henry, a great final run for him as Geralt," Gaub said. "I think the most important thing for us was to make sure he was very proud of those last [scenes], invariably those last moments are the ones you leave an audience with, and those last couple episodes are very strong episodes for him. I think he left with his head held high and passing the reins as many franchises end up doing, passing a title character from one actor to another, and we're going to be in great hands with Liam. We're looking forward to the new explorations of Geralt with a new person behind it, a new actor, and a new face."

The first half of season three finds Geralt, Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) on the run, trying to hide from Nilfgaard soldiers trying to capture the princess and bring her to her father, Emyhr var Emreis (Bart Edwards). "I don't want to get too emotional, but it was a great journey to have Henry Cavill on this show, and we will miss him," Bagiński explains how fans of the books recognize the inspiration they drew from to explain Cavill's exit. "But, at the same time, we have a very, very good plan to introduce our new Geralt and our new vision for Geralt with Liam. Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it's also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five."

For more, including how they distinguish Hemsworth's Geralt, Ciri's arc, and more, you can check out the complete interview here. Season 3, Part One of The Witcher is available on Netflix, while Part Two premieres on July 27th.

