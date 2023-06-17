Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, season 3, the witcher, trailer

The Witcher Cast Introduces Action-Packed Season 3 Fight Scene

Here's an action-packed clip from Netflix's Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey-starring The Witcher Season 3.

With less than two weeks to go until Henry Cavill's Geralt, Anya Chalotra's Yennefer, Freya Allan's Ciri, and Joey Batey's Jaskier return to our screens for the third season of Netflix's The Witcher, fans have been wondering what they'll learn about the returning series during this weekend's global fan event, TUDUM. Because along with it being a new season, it's also the final season for Cavill's run as Geralt (with Liam Hemsworth taking over in the fourth season). So what did we end up getting? How about a great action-packed clip that has everyone in a fighting mood?

Here's a look at what's ahead for the third season of Netflix's The Witcher – set to hit at the end of this month:

With Volume 1 of the third season (and Cavill's final) set to hit screens on June 29th (and Volume 2 set for July 27th), here's a look at the official teaser trailer for Netflix's The Witcher that was released earlier today (followed by some previous thoughts from series creator & showrunner Lauren Hissrich regarding what's to come):

And here's a look at the key art for the first five episodes that reveal not only the titles but also artwork that's certain to get fans speculating:

The Witcher Showrunner on Season 3, Henry Cavill's Departure

Hissrich explained to EW that even though the upcoming season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, the actor will see a "heroic sendoff" during his final run. In addition, Hissrich drops a tease about how this season impacts Geralt in such a way that it sets up a "new mission" for him in the fourth season. "Henry [Cavill] has given so much to the show, and so we want to honor that appropriately," Hissrich explained. "What is so interesting is that season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we've done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books," she added, referring to the season's partial adaptation of Time of Contempt. "Obviously, we can't do every page, but 'Time of Contempt' gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There's so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books."

And that means a number of opportunities for Cavill's Geralt to further grow as a character while setting up what's to come in the Hemsworth-starring fourth season. "Geralt's big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri. And to me, it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that. Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He's a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that's an understatement," Hissrich added.

