The Witcher Season 2 Key Art Focuses on Geralt's Role as Protector

With a little more than two months to go until the Henry Cavill (Geralt), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) & Freya Allan (Ciri)-starring second season of Netflix's The Witcher hits streaming screens, viewers have been treated to a monster-sized amount of previews for what's to come (check out just some of them below). Now, character theme key art is beginning to be released with the first one focusing on Geralt. Created to kill, he will soon learn he was destined to protect…

Now here's a look at some new scenes from the second season of The Witcher, where dangers (and questions) await: Geralt reconnects with his old friend Nivellen; and then, Geralt look to protect Ciri from a monster. Oh, and before you go? The Witcher was officially renewed for Season 3 (along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher) ahead of its December 17th return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Season 2 First Look Clip: Nivellen | The Witcher | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PSGrtPioRE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Season 2 First Look Clip: Geralt & Ciri | The Witcher (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_bnu-6oOwc)

And here's an extensive look at where the series is heading with a new extended look with tons of Season 2 footage:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Road to Season 2 Trailer | The Witcher (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSDKdjLlFxE)

With the global phenomenon set to return to Netflix on December 17, here's a look at the official teaser for the second season of The Witcher:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Season 2 Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AICKeUb0z0Q)

"The Witcher" Season 2: Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

We also have episode titles for Season 2: Episode 1 – 'A Grain of Truth"; Episode 2 – "Kaer Morhen"; Episode 3 – "What Is Lost"; Episode 4 – "Redanian Intelligence"; Episode 5 – "Turn Your Back"; Episode 6 – "Dear Friend"; Episode 7 – "Voleth Meir"; and Episode 8 – "[REDACTED]." Hmmm… here's a look at the episode announcement video:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Season 2 | Title and Logo Reveal | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEZbcmcCQvE)

And then we had a parade of behind-the-scenes featurettes covering a number of aspects of the production:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: WitcherCon | Converging Destinies | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPL0T3dYlN8)

"Converging Destinies": The Witcher's Yennefer of Vengerberg and Princess Cirilla of Cintra experienced extraordinary changes and challenges in Season 1, but their evolution is only just beginning. Actors Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan look back at their characters' journeys so far, and preview what's in store for Season 2.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: WitcherCon | Inside Kaer Morhen | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTVgjtKc414)

"Inside Kaer Morhen": Throughout its many portrayals in the games and on-screen, Kaer Morhen has long been the sanctuary of Geralt and his witcher brothers; but what's the history behind this ancient castle and its place in witcher mythology? Here's everything you need to know about the beloved home of the Wolf School!

"Humans of the Continent Series": It takes a village to build the Continent. Meet the talented production crew who are responsible for bringing The Witcher to life behind the scenes, as they share their insights into their eclectic and sometimes surprising jobs.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher | Humans of the Continent – Armorer Nick Jeffries | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHKrmV87mDs)

"Humans of the Continent Series: Master Armourer" – Master Armourer Nick Jeffries takes us behind the scenes of the armoury department and some key weapons of the series

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher | Humans of the Continent – Puppeteers Matt Fraser and Dan Gregory | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sS9qzxmPIVw)

"Humans of the Continent Series: Puppeteers" – A very entertaining behind the scenes insight from the people in green behind the new and favourite monsters of The Witcher, from Matt Fraser and Dan Gregory.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher | Humans of the Continent – Lens Technician Ashruti Patel | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X75gdBpsZNA)

"Humans of the Continent Series: Lens Tech" – A fascinating look at the intricate costume detail found in the depth of a stare, from lens technician Ashruti Patel

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.