The Witcher Showrunner Hissrich: Season 2 "Deep" Into Post-Production

Back at the beginning of April, The Witcher showrunner and EP Lauren S. Hissrich dropped the news that fans of the popular Netflix fantasy-action series had been waiting for. After filming at 15 locations with 89 cast members and 1200 crew members in the middle of a pandemic, filming on the second season had wrapped. As if that wasn't good enough, "The Powers That Be" at Netflix also announced that the series would be one of three "tentpole" series that would be returning before the end of the year (along with Cobra Kai and You). So that's why fans shouldn't be too surprised by Hissrich's update on Monday morning- but that doesn't make it'll be any less exciting for them. Hissrich is back in London and wants viewers to know that they're "deep" into post-production on the series return.

"Back in London. Back in the (small dark loud) rooms where it happens. That's right, we're deep into post-production on [The Witcher Season 2], and I'm so fucking excited," Hissrich wrote in her tweet- which you can check out below:

Back in London. Back in the (small dark loud) rooms where it happens. That's right, we're deep into post-production on #TheWitcher S2, and I'm so fucking excited. ❤️⚔️🐺 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) May 10, 2021

Here's a look at the official wrap video that was released back on April 2, one that includes a very cool wrap speech from Henry Cavill (Geralt):

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League), Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina. Stephen Surjik (Netflix's The Umbrella Academy) has been tapped to direct the season's first two episodes, with Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) directing the third and fourth episodes, Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) directing the 5th and 8th episodes, and Geeta Patel (Meet the Patels) will direct the 6th and 7th episodes.