The X-Files: David Duchovny Comments on Ryan Coogler Series Reboot

David Duchovny discusses his instant chemistry with The X-Files co-star Gillian Anderson and comments on Ryan Coogler's planned reboot.

It's hard to imagine two people more synonymous with and tied to the success of a franchise than David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson on the Fox sci-fi series The X-Files. Not only did it stand alone on its success for nine seasons from 1993-2002, but it also spawned two theatrical films with the 1998 film of the same name during the original series run and the 2008 standalone I Want to Believe and two revival seasons in 2016 and 2018 with holdovers Mitch Pileggi and William B. Davis also reprising their roles from the original series. With Ryan Coogler taking over the franchise with creator Chris Carter's blessing, time will tell if Duchovny and Anderson will have any presence in the new series. For now, Duchovny's happy not only having an enduring franchise in his career but also a lifelong friend in Anderson.

The X-Files Star David Duchovny on His Chemistry with Gillian Anderson & Ryan Coogler Reboot

"I think immediately, when we were reading together on the stairs to go in to audition, we knew that we could work together," Duchovny told People while promoting his film Reverse the Curse for Vertical Entertainment. "There was an immediate connection through the work that we could do, and that lasted for a long, long time." The actor, who left during The X-Files original run before returning for the 2002 series finale, returned to leading roles on TV in Showtime's Californication and NBC's Aquarius.

In recent years, Duchovny has starred in Paramount+'s Pet Sematary: Bloodlines (2023), Bleecker Street Media's What Happens Later (2023), Adam the First (2024), and the Max miniseries The Sympathizer. As far as thoughts on the Coogler reboot, Anderson told Forbes that if the series is "done incredibly well," maybe "I'll opt in for a little somthin'-somethin." Duchovny told Screen Rant, "I don't really have any thoughts on it. It seems to be a whole separate project. I wish them luck." For more including Duchovny's other work and podcast, you can check out the interview here.

