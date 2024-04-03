Posted in: Fox, NBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: gillian anderson, ryan coogler, The X-Files, x-files

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Reboot Has Gillian Anderson Interested

The X-Files star Gillian Anderson had nothing but praise for Ryan Coogler, adding she would consider being involved in his reboot project.

As far as updates go on Ryan Coogler's (Fruitvale Station, Creed, "Black Panther" films) efforts to expand "The X-Files" universe, original series creator Chris Carter has proven to be a surprisingly strong resource. But now, we're hearing from none other than original series star Gillian Anderson about the reboot prospects – and you might be surprised by Anderson's answer when asked if she would return to the franchise. Checking in with NBC's TODAY to promote her Netflix film Scoop, Anderson offered (beginning at around the 4:05 mark in the clip above) Coogler high praise for his directorial work, adding that his approach is an interesting way to bring the franchise back. In fact, Anderson admits that this is the first time that she's been asked about a return since she finished with the franchise that she would consider it – because of Coogler's involvement. While that's far from a definitive answer, Anderson did add, "Maybe I'll pop in for a little somethin'-somethin'."

The X-Files Creator Chris Carter on Reboot Efforts

During a recent interview with Inverse, Carter shared from experience why Coogler has a "hard job" ahead of him – adding that Coogler will be facing a bigger hurdle than he had to deal with during the original series run: "Everything's a conspiracy."

"No matter what, he's got a hard job. Casting is a hard job. Mounting it is a hard job. All the problems that I dealt with are going to be his problems," Carter explained, noting the production responsibilities that came with being the person in charge. But where Carter and Coogler part ways is when it comes to conspiracy theories. During Carter's run, Anderson's Dana Scully was seen as the voice of the reasoned majority – seeking practical answers to seemingly fantastical situations (the sandbox that David Duchovny's Fox Mulder played in). Now? Those same conspiracy theories have become more of the mainstream conversation thanks to the combination of social media and misinformation.

"Everything's a conspiracy. No one knows what the truth is. It's completely subjective and relative now." Carter noted the recent online speculation surrounding Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, fueled by her public absence and some horrible PR work on the part of Kensington Palace. Middleton would eventually post a video revealing a cancer diagnosis and that he had been undergoing treatment. "Can you imagine, first of all, being sick – but then everyone's got a take on it? The most private thing becomes the most public thing, and then the most misunderstood thing," he added. "You do a show like this, [and] there's media done on you, and it's like, 'What does that spawn? What does that produce? What is the result of that thing?' It's not always good," Carter revealed, noting that the show may have also been a factor in encouraging our current climate of general distrust.

Speaking with The Wrap back in February at the opening of his Los Angeles art exhibit, Carter confirmed that he will not be a part of the reboot/spinoff series. "Only as a cheerleader. They don't need my blessing. 20th Century Fox and Disney owns the show. They are free to do with it what they believe. I'm honored that they came to me and asked me not for my permission but my blessing." While spoiler lockdown wouldn't allow him to offer details, Carter did confirm that he has spoken with Coogler about the new series' approach. "I'm not supposed to be talking about it, according to Disney. But I'll tell you, yes. I've had a conversation with him. Yes, he likes to go with a diverse cast. And he's got some good ideas." Does that mean that Carter is done with the franchise, ready to hand off the creative baton to Coogler? Not quite. "Oh, if David [Duchovny] and Gillian [Anderson] wanted to do it again. Yeah, probably, then I would be inspired," he added.

