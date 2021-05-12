This Is Us: NBC Reportedly Set to Announce Series End with Season 6

When NBC announces its fall schedule for the 2021-2022 television season, fans of the network and series creator Dan Fogelman's popular series This Is Us will end its run with the upcoming sixth season- according to reporting from The Hollywood Reporter (though representatives from NBC and 20th Television declined to comment). While no official episode count was revealed or confirmed, an 18-episode wrap-up would find the series crossing the lucrative 100-episode finish line that sweetens a series' syndication rights deal (with Disney-owned Hulu and NBC sharing co-exclusive rights to the series).

NBC's This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, and Jess Rosenthal executive produce. Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the fifth season, followed by a season overview of the NBC series:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: This Is Us Season 5 Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sUyGGkucNs)