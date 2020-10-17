This Is Us Season 5 Trailer: Can Kevin & Randall Start a New Chapter?

Only ten days left, This Is Us fans. That's when NBC and creator Dan Fogelman's award-winning series returns for a fifth season (moved up from November 10 to October 27) with a two-hour season premiere. Earlier this week, viewers were teased with a fresh first-look at the next chapter in The Pearsons' lives and the serious change that lie ahead. Now, we have the official trailer that offers more clues into the series' next chapters- and considering how last season ended, a tease at a highly-anticipated and much-needed one-on-one between Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

"'Dan said, 'Oh my goodness, are you even comfortable with doing this?'," said Chrissy Metz in an earlier interview with EW regarding one of the changes viewers will see in Kate this season. "And I was like, 'Yeah, I am. I think it's really important.' People are going to have a lot to say about it. It will definitely be a challenge, but I'm looking forward to it." Metz continued, "I was like 'Me?' I literally was like, 'Wait. Kate?' And he's like, 'Yeah,' and I'm like, 'I did not see that coming. Wow. OK. Cool. Cool.' I was pretty much shocked. And I do think that it's really important with TV, film, art in any capacity to not necessarily educate us, but enlighten us to someone else's issues or previous experiences and how that can shape and change our minds and our thoughts about them or what we might be going through."

NBC's This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, and Jess Rosenthal executive produce.

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. "This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of "Crazy, Stupid, Love." comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you've known for years.