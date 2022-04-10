Three Busy Debras S02 Trailer Showers Us with Uber Debra Greatness

With two weeks to go until our Sundays get a little more Debra (because there's no such thing as having too much Debra), Three Busy Debras stars Sandy Honig (Isn't It Romantic), Mitra Jouhari (Friends From College, High Maintenance), and Alyssa Stonoha (Rules of Cool) are sharing another look at just how uber-Debra the second season is going to be. In the newest trailer, we get a better look at the selection of familiar and new faces entering the "Debraverse" this go-around. Including an appearance from… and Anti-Debra?!

Created by series stars Honig, Jouhari, and Stonoha, Three Busy Debras shines a spotlight on the surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives, all named Debra, in their affluent suburban town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut. The trio first developed the project as a play before shifting to a web series, with Adult Swim ordering a pilot in 2018 and giving the okay for a series the following year. Now here's a look at what our Debras have in store for us with a look at the newest trailer, followed by a look at the previously-released trailer & preview for the second season, with Three Busy Debras returning to Adult Swim on April 24 (and the following day on HBO Max):

