Titans: Joseph Morgan Has 1 Word to Describe Season 4 Finale Script

It was back around June 20th when we learned from director Nicholas Copus that filming on part two of the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans was underway. Since that time, series star Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) has been checking in regularly via Twitter and Instagram to keep fans updated on how things are going and to tease what they can expect. Well, Morgan offered a ten-ton version of the latter with a tweet that we're sure is going to get millions of dumpster fires of random speculation raging with Titans fans. So it looks like Morgan's read the script for the fourth season finale, and he offered a one-word assessment of it (in GIF form).

Here's a look at Morgan's tweet/GIF, which we're sure isn't going to be followed up by fans asking a million different ways for more details (… or a teaser drop date):

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan will be joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo)- and who they're playing offers a clearer idea of the direction the series will be going in for the fourth go-around. Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.