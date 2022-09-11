Titans: Joseph Morgan Posts Season 4 Wrap Audio Message & More

So start demanding a release date and teaser now, folks! Because filming on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans is wrapping up, and we're hearing from Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood) one last time before he heads off to start a new project this Tuesday. On the plus side? At least we'll have him back when the cast begins doing press for the new season. But for now, we have a special message from Morgan to pass along, as well as a sweet exchange between Morgan and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake) and two more visual treats from director Nicholas Copus.

Here's a look at Morgan's initial tweet confirming he had wrapped, followed by a Twitter audio message thanking the fans for their support and throwing a lot of love toward his co-stars, the production team, and others:

But even with filming wrapping up, Lycurgo can rest assured knowing that he will always be Morgan's sidekick, "Blood Boy":

In these two Instagram posts from Copus, we have new looks at Brenton Thwaites & Anna Diop for fans to obsess over:

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.