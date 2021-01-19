Titans S03: Savannah Welch Cast as Barbara Gordon; Killing Joke Origin

Viewers of HBO Max's Titans are already expecting a third season filled with some serious changes and intense action. We've got the action shifting to Gotham as Curran Walters' Jason Todd akes on the Red Hood persona- and gets a sweet costume alongside Anna Diop's Starfire. Fans will also be introduced to Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) as well as Barbara Gordon- and now we know who will be taking on that latter role. On Tuesday, Variety reported exclusively that Savannah Welch (History Channel's Six) will be taking on the role of the Gotham City Police Commissioner. In the description, we learn that she was Batgirl until she was shot and paralyzed by the Joker (The Killing Joke, obviously), leaving her wheelchair-bound. Though maintaining a combative relationship with Bruce Wayne, Barbara's life gets more complicated when Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) returns to Gotham, rekindling their old romance and starting a new crime fighting partnership.

Along with everything else we discussed earlier, executive producer Greg Walker also wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), and Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.