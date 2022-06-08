Titans S04: Joseph Morgan "About Halfway" Done, Teases THAT Scene

Look, we needed to do this with SYFY & USA Network's Chucky and Jennifer Tilly, and we think it's also applying to HBO Max's Titans star Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood). To the rest of the cast, crew & creative team? We need you to step up your social media games when it comes to production on the upcoming fourth season because right now? Morgan's our favorite. And just in case we haven't made our case in the past, take a look at what we learned from three of his recent tweets…

First up, Morgan checks in to let everyone know that he's about "halfway" through filming the season and "proud" of the work that's getting done:

I'm about halfway though shooting my season of #DCTitans and so proud of the work we're doing. Can't wait for you to see it. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

As for that "craziest thing I've ever done on set" he teased during our last update? Morgan wants you to know that you won't have a problem figuring out which scene he was talking about in an earlier tweet:

And as how he would describe his HBO Max series to a 5-year-old, let's just say that he's clearly viewing the situation through "Blood-covered glasses":

Misunderstood loner is targeted by mean costumed vigilantes and forced to take action. https://t.co/2wWUgaBHxO — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan will be joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo)- and who they're playing offers a clearer idea of the direction the series will be going in for the fourth go-around. Morgan's Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett aka Mother Mayhem is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.