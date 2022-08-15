Titans S04 Star Joseph Morgan: "Big Day of Secret Stuff Ahead" & More

As we continue pushing aside all of the rumors and innuendos swirling around the streaming service, it looks like business continues picking up on the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans. At least according to our main source for production updates, Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood), who was back on Twitter with some more filming timeline details, as well as covering the episodes he's appearing in and his thoughts on his character's arc now that he's read all of the season's scripts for those episodes.

Right off the bat, Morgan lets everyone know that today's going to be a "big day" filled with things he won't be able to talk about:

Big day of secret stuff ahead… — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Someone sounds like they're happy with how his character was handled over the course of the season:

And in other news, I have now read all of the #DCTitans scripts, except the one episode I am not in. So I have the entirety of Sebastian's journey for the season in my head. I think this is the most dramatic arc I've ever played. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

About those episodes that he's in (or specifically, the one he isn't), Morgan wonders why folks are jumping to conclusions:

And finally, Morgan offers a bit more clarity to his filming timeline on the HBO Max series:

I still have about a month left on Titans https://t.co/jCXZn61gLw — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And just in case you missed it the first time, director Nicholas Copus checked back in with two looks at how the production is going. In the first (which you can check out here), we go behind the scenes to see the set-up for a complex shot in the season finale. Following that, we're passing along an image that Dick (Brenton Thwaites) and Kory (Anna Diop) fans will appreciate (and that's here).

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it. Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.