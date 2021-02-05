Titans Season 3 Prod Notes: Red Hoods, Curran Walters "On Fire" & More

It's been a little over two weeks since we checked in with cinematographer/director of photography Boris Mojsovski to see how production is going on the third season of HBO Max's Titans. Since that time, viewers learned who some of the new faces will be that our heroes will be dealing with when the series returns (updated in our casting list below)- but it's not quite the same as the behind-the-scenes looks and perspectives that Mojsovski offers. Thankfully, Friday brought fans a new update- and a pretty juicy one. As you'll see in the post below, we kick things off with "dueling Red Hoods" before offering a look at filming in what Mojsovski describes are some "crazy tunnels." He also continues to sing the praises of Curran Walters' performance as Jason Todd/Red Hood, saying he's "on fire"- especially in the "super cool sequence" that they're working on.

Here's a look at Mojsovski's post from earlier today:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boris Mojsovski Csc (@borismojsovski)

Along with everything else mentioned previously, executive producer Greg Walker also wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that an aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.