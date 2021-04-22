Titans Season 3: Sharon Ferguson Shares Queen Luand'r Royal Look

Well, this is one of those rare instances where an unexpected update finds its way in front of your face during a random Instagram scroll- in this case, a pretty big update for the third season of HBO Max's Titans. By now, fans know that executive producer Greg Walker is looking to explore more of Koriand'r aka Starfire (Anna Diop) and Komand'r aka Blackfire's (Damaris Lewis) family backstory and heritage. Now thanks to an Instagram post from Sharon Ferguson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), we're not only learning that the dancer, singer, and actor will be taking on the role of Starfire and Blackfire's (and Darkfire's) mother, Tamaran Queen Luand'r but also a sneak preview of her royal look (of course, this is all "unofficial' until the streamer gives the PR green light).

Here's a look at Ferguson's post from earlier today:

For the third season, Walker wants fans of Diop's Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Walker also wants to dig into the backstory on how Conor Leslie's Donna Troy returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.