Titans Season 3 Teases A Familiar Laugh; Crane, Barbara Gordon Details

Well, that really didn't take as long as we thought it would. After weeks and weeks of costume reveals, social media from the cast and creative teams sharing behind-the-scenes looks, and promises that something was coming soon, that "soon" arrived on Thursday in the form of the first official teaser for the third season of HBO Max's Titans. Considering we've been hearing from Jay Lycurgo, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Anna Diop, Damaris Lewis, and more that filming had wrapped this week, it's not that surprising. The very next day? That's impressive- as is what you're about to see in the following clip. Following that, a look at what executive producer Greg Walker wants viewers to know about two major new players this season via EW.

Here's your first look at HBO Max's Titans, set to return with three episodes for Season 3 on August 12:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Titans Season 3 | Official Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fd09zvjdktE)

jasonnnn 😱

the #DCTitans family returns to @HBOMax on aug 12

here's a taste of the chaos before the trailer next month pic.twitter.com/OVfP0qcXJU — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) June 17, 2021

On Why Vincent Kartheiser's Dr. Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow Makes for the Perfect Season 3 Threat: "Think Hannibal Lecter. He's been given the opportunity to opine on ways to stop villains, and a villain breaks out in Gotham and it draws [Dick Grayson] to work with him," Walker explained. "So much of our show is about becoming a family and the fears that people have as they grow older and get older. Crane seems to be, in many ways, a perfect villain in that he exploits fear. The human mind and heart becomes the battlefield. This is someone who's working off your feelings, and your emotions, and that's where we want to live. This is a learned psychologist who understands the human mind but also has a deep, dark vendetta to destroy people in a way that you need to be able to manifest as an actor – to find the broken and the mania. And [Kartheiser] handles both very well."

On the Role Savannah Welch's Barbara Gordon Will Play in Nightwing's Life: "In our story with Dick returning to Gotham – and Gotham is a huge character this season – it's about sons and daughters, [and] stepping into the shadow of your parents," said Walker. "Barbara is going to be conflicted by Dick's arrival. Barbara's feeling is that the legacy of Bruce and Jim has been this idea that she thinks is antiquated and inefficient: the God syndrome, meaning that superheroes create the situation where they're the heroes. They drop in on a situation, solve it, and then they leave. And she feels that basically disempowers people from solving their own problems and that the people of Gotham need to figure out how to solve their own problems and not be passive victims waiting for a superhero to save the day."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.

