Titans Season 4 Ep. 3 Preview; Morgan on Brother Blood Mirror Moment

Before we take a look at what's to come with a preview of HBO Max's Titans S04E03 "Jinx," we have more behind-the-scenes perspectives on the season courtesy of Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood). Morgan took to social media to share a look at his filming of the Brother Blood mirror scene from the first episode to demonstrate how much he learned from director Nicholas Copus during the filming of the episode.

"I learned so much from our talented and innovative producer/director [Nicholas Copus]," Morgan wrote in the caption of his Instagram post that included the video to demonstrate the reasons he was about to give. "One of my favourite days was filming the BB mirror scene from episode one. Nick had a few ideas of how to do it, and one that never made the cut was using stop motion to add a little fake blood to my face every frame. It meant staying very still for about an hour as two makeup artists painstakingly added the blood frame by frame. This was the result. I've also included the footage we did end up using, which was filmed at 6 frames per second. Like I said, innovative."

A Preview of HBO Max's Titans, S04E03 "Jinx"

For a look at what's to come with next week's episode of HBO Max's Titans, S04E03 "Jinx" (written by Jamie Gorenberg), we have new preview images for all of you to speculate over. Following that, we have a look at the promo released that offers more clues about the season:

And just in case you need a refresher on what's to come this season, here's a look back at the season episode titles rundown that was released last month:

In the following featurette, the cast and creative team behind the streaming series discuss the team's road trip to Metropolis and how it impacts our heroes moving forward throughout the remainder of the season. A personal highlight? We're big fans of how S.T.A.R. Labs was portrayed- check it out for yourselves below:

And here's a look back at the original official trailer for the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans: