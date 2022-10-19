Titans Season 4 Trailer: Bloody Mayhem, Luthor Family Reunion & More

Between the production updates from the cast & crew and an impressive preview drop during this month's New York Comic Con (more on that below), to say that fans of HBO Max's Titans are excited for what the fourth season has to offer them would be a dramatic understatement. That means there's only one thing left to do before the series returns next month, and it's something that the streamer hinted at on Tuesday with a tweet reading "tomorrow" with a blood drop emoji and a new image teasing Joseph Morgan's Sebastian Sanger/Brother Blood meeting his "congregation." That's right, we have the official trailer, offering new looks at not just Morgan's Brother Blood but also Franka Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem, Titus Welliver's (Bosch) Lex Luthor, new costumes, new attitudes, and a whole lot of problems for our heroes to take on.

With the series returning on November 3rd with its first two episodes, here's a look at the official trailer for the fourth season of HBO Max's Titans:

HBO Max's Titans Season 4: What We Learned Up to This Point

Heading into NYCC, the series was teasing some big Season 4 news to come out of its panel. Well, Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Ryan Potter & Joshua Orpin did not disappoint. First up, Anna Diop showed up virtually to announce when the series would be premiering. And then we got our first official teaser, one that teases the coming of none other than… Brother Blood!

Here's a look at Diop making the official date announcement:

In this preview, we get a look at Welliver's Lex Luthor. Since we know part of the season will be set in Metropolis, it was only a matter of time before Lex would become a less "absentee father" in Conner's (Orpin) life. And now, Lex is looking for a family reunion. Here's a look at Lex taking the passive-aggressive route (with an emphasis on "aggressive") to let it be known that he wants some quality time with Superboy:

And in this fourth season preview, we see what happens when the magic of Potente's May Bennett/Mother Mayhem takes on our heroes in the following smackdown:

And here's a look back at the first preview that was released prior to the show's NYCC panel, with Nightwing (Thwaites) and Tim (Jay Lycurgo) taking on ninjas: