Titans Star on "Devastating" Batgirl News as HBO Max Decisions Loom

We're going to assume that you heard the news. On Tuesday, CEO David Zaslav's Warner Bros Discovery announced that it was permanently shelving the $90M Batgirl film starring Leslie Grace even though the film was nearly finished. But shelving the film was only the latest in what's being seen as an across-the-board review of budgets & costs that's brought some harsh cuts. For example, on the streaming/television side? WBD pulled the plug on J.J. Abrams' sci-fi drama series Demimonde for HBO, and cable stations TBS, TNT & truTV have seen scripted series once given green lights being shelved (with TBS' Chad being pulled the day it was supposed to return for a second season) and the elimination of scripted series content. So this Thursday's WBD earnings call is rumored to be setting a clearer picture of what Zaslav's vision is (and if there will still be an "HBO Max" when the dust settles)… and that could prove to be much ado about nothing or a potential "red wedding" day for a whole lot of familiar series. We're talking about shows like Doom Patrol, Young Justice, the in-development "Green Lantern" & "Strange Adventures" series, J.J. Abrams' "Justice League Dark" project, and a ton more. And yes, Titans fans… that includes your favorite show, too, even as excitement builds for what looks to be a pretty intense fourth season. So when Joseph Morgan (Sebastian Sanger aka Brother Blood) took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the decision and appreciation for how "devastating" it must be to the cast and crew, it carries even more weight than it would normally ("That's crazy about Batgirl. Devastating for the cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into the project only to see it shelved!"). Because it's a reminder that there are many, many people trapped in holding patterns… waiting to see if they'll still have a job by the end of the week.

Here's a look at Morgan's tweet from earlier today:

That's crazy about Batgirl. Devastating for the cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into the project only to see it shelved! — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) August 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

HBO Max's Titans Season 3 starred Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), Damaris Lewis (Blackfire), Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake), Vincent Kartheiser (Jonathan Crane), and Sharon Ferguson (Queen Luand'r).

Morgan is joined by Lisa Ambalavanar (Doctors) and Franka Potente (Taboo). Morgan's Sebastian Sanger, aka Brother Blood, is an introverted man with strong intelligence and a hidden, darker nature. Potente's May Bennett, aka Mother Mayhem, is a natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. A predator in human form, Bennett/Mayhem carries with her an unfettered belief in her mission in the world. Ambalavanar's Jinx is a quick-witted criminal loner and a master of dark magic with joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.

Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker & Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.