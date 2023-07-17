Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: cons, conventions, cosplay, cosplayers, SAG-AFTRA, sdcc, sdcc 2023

To Cosplay or Not To Cosplay? SDCC 2023 & SAG-AFTRA/WGA Update

To cosplay or not to cosplay? That is one of the questions surrounding SDCC 2023 in light of the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. Here's an update...

For the first time in well over a half-century, SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are striking at the same time – pushing back on the AMPTP and its well-less-than-impressive showing at their respective negotiating tables. So to force the studios to address the changes that are needed across the entertainment industry in a realistic way, the unions are offering the AMPTP a very powerful reminder that there wouldn't be content for them to make money off of if it wasn't for them. One event that's feeling the impact in a big way is this week's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), kicking off on Wednesday with a "Preview Night." Studios have either been canceling panels/presentations or shifting them to activations or screening events. But as much as we would like to think that what we cover is the most important thing about SDCC – but we all know that folks enjoy seeing a lot of talented cosplayers putting some imaginative cosplaying on display for all of the world to see. With the strikes underway and picket lines drawn, should cosplayers still cosplay… can cosplayers still cosplay… and what can cosplayers cosplay? Those very questions were asked of SAG-AFTRA, who offered some clarity.

Responding to a question regarding whether or not content creators should post cosplay images featuring characters from struck companies, the SAG-AFTRA responded: "We are asking folks not to do cosplay if it would promote struck productions. Yes, you can promote comics, books, and games, as this is not struck work. That being said, performers are being asked to refrain from promoting struck work, including past productions that would have been struck if produced today." From the sounds of things, if you're a union member or want to be on the track for union membership, you might want to avoid cosplaying anything TV or Film. And if you're looking to stand in solidarity with the unions, then the same thing is advised. Here's a look at the tweet from Estar Guars Tia sharing her initial outreach, followed by the response that she received. Following that, we have a look at two important points from the SAG-AFTRA website that are factors in this conversation when it comes to Influencers:

Ok guys I emailed them asking for more clarification concerning cosplay, past projects, written media! I'll post once I get a response 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7NrQPoYTqT — Estar Guars Tia ➡️ NYCC (@estarguarstia) July 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Over at the SAG-AFTRA website, they have a number of FAQs for folks who have questions to check out. Here's a look at two questions posed under the "Influencers FAQ" addressing the matter of convention appearances:

Can I attend conventions as a fan as long as I am not being paid to promote anything? You cannot participate in conventions such as Comic-Con on behalf of, or to promote, companies we are striking against – this includes appearances, panels, fan meet and greets, etc., involving struck work. You may participate in a convention in ways that are wholly independent of characters from struck work or sponsorship by struck companies. If you have any questions relating to this distinction, please contact SAGAFTRAstrike@sagaftra.org.

How does this apply to me if I'm a non-union influencer? Any non-member seeking future membership in SAG-AFTRA who performs covered work or services for a struck company during the strike will not be admitted into membership in SAG-AFTRA. See Strike Notice and Order.

