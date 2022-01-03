Toast of Tinseltown Teaser: Welcome to the Freak Show, Steven!

In less than 24 hours, Steven Toast's (Matt Berry) rise to the top of the acting world will bring him to Hollywood… and to a major role in an upcoming "Star Wars" film? That's how things are looking heading into the BBC's six-part Toast of Tinseltown. Written and created by Arthur Mathews & Berry and produced by Objective Fiction in association with wiip, the series finds Toast making the move to the U.S. in a further attempt to jump-start his career- and it might just be working. Of course, there's no way Toast could find a way to self-sabotage… is there?

In the first episode "Anger Man," Toast is becoming increasingly angry and everyone is noticing – even Ray Purchase (Harry Peacock). There's no chance of landing the big movie audition in this state. But after a successful visit to an anger management center, Toast is a new man and sets about apologizing to all the people he's been rude to. However, when he reveals the extent of his wrongdoing to Purchase, the pair come face-to-face at the Colonial Club. But even relocating to Hollywood can't keep some very familiar (and annoying) faces from finding a way back into his life. Head on over to the main website to learn more about what the six episodes have to offer, and here's a look at the newest teaser shared by Berry earlier that finds Toast getting a formal introduction to the "Freak Show"… and it looks as if he likes it:

For a deeper dive into the high and lows that our tortured thespian is about to face as he ventures into acting's "heart of darkness" that is Hollywood, check out the following trailer for BBC Two's Toast of Tinseltown (premiering on January 4, 2022):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Toast of Tinseltown | Trailer – BBC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PZcg_7EmJ0)

"I couldn't be more thrilled to not only be working with Arthur and the rest of the Toast family again but to also be taking the show to the BBC which I know Toast himself would very much approve," Berry said early in 2021 when news of the new series & move to BBC was first announced. Now here's a look at the teaser that Berry posted early in December 2021:

Toast of Tinseltown (w/t) is an Objective Fiction (a part of Objective Media Group, an All3Media Company) production in association with wiip, created & written by Mathews and Berry, commissioned by Shane Allen, Controller, BBC Comedy Commissioning, and Kate Phillips, Acting Controller, BBC One. The Executive Producers for Objective Fiction are Ben Farrell, Berry, and Mathews with Paul Lee and David Flynn acting as executive producers for wiip. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Kate Daughton.