Tokyo Revengers, Vanitas & Shaman King: 3 Anime Topping Our 2022 List

There were some amazing gems that came out in 2021 that I cannot wait to see return in 2022. Anime has been my constant companion in life and even more so during this pandemic— it is my constant warm blanket of comfort that keeps me going on dull days. Of course, I spent most of it rewatching favorites from childhood like Cardcaptor Sakura, Digimon, Ranma 1/2, Sailor Moon, Naruto… But I have also been introduced to many other amazing ones that I have become pretty obsessed with. Here are my three favorites from 2021 that I'm looking forward to this year: Tokyo Revengers, The Case Study of Vanitas (which has already returned for Part 2 of Season 1), and Shaman King.

Here's a look at the trio of you need to keep on your 2022 anime radar:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tokyo Revengers | OFFICIAL TRAILER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=idlLFNNpZiI)

"Tokyo Revengers": My absolute top new anime from 2021 on Crunchyroll. From the artwork to the writing to the character development & storyline, this anime was solid through and through. While there might be some questions that come up with the time travel trope, it definitely made up and really consumed me into its world and things just fell into place. Not just that, but the characters are so amazingly human and gray that you cannot really hate, but just understand, fall in love with, and just feel for these young delinquents. The way the characters just develop throughout the story is a testament to its good writing and I could not get enough of this anime. I have so many questions about what is to come and I cannot wait to see what happens next.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Case Study of Vanitas | OFFICIAL TRAILER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGlQWD3Krx8)

"The Case Study of Vanitas": I was primarily attracted to this anime because of its aesthetic— it is so beautifully dreamy and the characters are just so beautifully designed as well, so of course, I fell prey to its magic. The story picked up quickly and it grabbed me from the get-go. The pace moved along quickly and it just went by so fast my heart could not catch up fast enough. I love Vanitas and Noe, I enjoy their banter as much as I enjoy his spicy moments with Jeanne. Another anime that left me smitten and every week I was coming back to see when it would return with new episodes. I was a very happy girl when Funimation surprised me last week.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SHAMAN KING | Official Trailer | Netflix Anime (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rV8RZrZskdk)

"Shaman King": a blast from my past has come to Netflix, to be honest. I remember watching the original version during school nights on Fox Kids when I was a kid in DR, so of course, I was going to be in for a reboot. It was just as pretty as I remembered it to be. I could not recall a lot of the story, to be honest, so I truly enjoyed it as if it was the first time. It was a lovely treat that just reminded me of the aesthetics I loved growing up and the good boi shonen heroes. Another anime with beautifully rounded characters that get you to fall for them pretty quickly. Then again, I am a total sucker for good bois like Yoh.