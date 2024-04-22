Posted in: Netflix, NFL, Preview, Sports, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, roast, teaser, Tom Brady

Tom Brady Roast Streaming Live on Netflix In May; Kevin Hart Hosting

Kevin Hart is set to host Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on May 5th - and yes, the roast will stream live & unedited.

You were the quarterback for two teams, achieving a total of seven Super Bowl rings during your NFL career and elevating your status as The Greatest of All Time (The G.O.A.T.) when it comes to professional football. If you're Tom Brady, what could there really be to worry about from host Kevin Hart and "Roastmaster General" Jeffrey Ross? Well, we're all about to find out on May 5th (at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT), when Hart, Ross, and "a surprise team of roasters from the comedy, sports, and entertainment world" come together for The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady – and it's live! That's right – we're talking about the first-ever live & unedited roast – with Brady ready to be carved up to make the milestone. Streaming live on Netflix from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the event serves as a part of Netflix's "Netflix is a Joke Fest."

While the lineup is being kept under wraps (at least for now), we do have a trailer for the live event waiting for you above. In the clip, we see Brady walking away from L.A.'s Forum as it burns. Hart offers in a voiceover, "The man. The arena. The Roast of Tom Brady," adding, "No helmets. No mercy. No Brady Rule." But even as the arena behind him explodes, Brady seems unphased by it all – throwing out, "No f***in' problem" in response. In fact, when Ross offers Brady a warning that they're coming for him, Brady appears to double down on the whole matter – adding that he's "unroastable" (a challenge that we're sure quite a few folks will be stepping up to when May 5th rolls around). While the streamer and event organizers are looking to keep the lineup of roasters as secret as possible, expect to learn more about what else will be going on prior to, during, and after the event.

