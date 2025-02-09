Posted in: Fox, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: brad pitt, super bowl lix, tom cruise

Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt Help FOX Kick Off Super Bowl LIX Broadcast

Tom Cruise (Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning) and Brad Pitt (F-1) helped FOX kick off Super Bowl LIX with a pair of inspiring messages.

Tom Cruise (Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning) and Brad Pitt (F-1) did their part to get FOX's Super Bowl LIX viewers unified and pumped for some serious action as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans for some major championship hardware. Brad Pitt narrated an opening video (above) addressing what it means to be an American on Super Bowl Sunday, with a focus on the Los Angeles fires, the recovery from Hurricane Helene, and more.

"By lifting others, that's how we rise up. We, the people. Today, we come together, not just these players and coaches or these teams and sides. We, all of us, the dreamers, the warriors, the builders and believers. Brought together to celebrate our greatest game, the game that teaches us what we can achieve when we gather together in that most American of formations, the one most fundamental to every play call in every game, the huddle. Think about it. When we are bound by a common goal, we have reached heights, authored achievements, pushed progress, not alone but together, in ways that have lifted the world and one another," Pitt shared. "The huddle is a metaphor for our history, for the power found in our shared purpose. It's in the will to imagine flight and then soar skyward. They change the course of human history and the courage to fight and defeat the enemy. It's in our collective spirit, not just in the highest times, but in the hardest, in the darkness and the trouble and the struggle."

"The long winding road here has all led to this." @TomCruise welcomes us to Super Bowl LIX 💪 pic.twitter.com/bPhbS9OgGi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, Cruise was on hand to retrace the journey that the Cheifs and Eagles took to get to the big game. "Tonight in New Orleans, we encounter a mission that doesn't come along very often. Standing in front of this final ac,t knowing that the long winding road here has all led to this. Everything this sport has seen and done, every first, every mountain climbed, every seemingly impossible conquered, yet there's always another accomplishment never achieved. There's always new heights waiting to be reached," Cruise shared at one point in the clip above. "I look closely at these fierce competitors, and I don't see fear or hesitation; I see the very best in the world. Men who have worked and dedicated their entire lives for today."

