Tom Swift: The CW Gives Nancy Drew Spinoff Straight-to-Series Order

Tian Richards' Tom Swift is known for making a good impression with folks but the magic he worked with viewers of Nancy Drew must've been particularly impressive because The CW has given him a straight-to-series order for the 2021-22 season. Stemming from Nancy Drew co-creators/EPs Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage via their Fake Empire banner, and CBS Studios, Richards' billionaire inventor was first introduced in the Nancy Drew episode "The Celestial Visitor".

LeVar Burton's AI mentor & companion Barclay is also expected to return for the series. Series co-creators Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson will serve as executive producers alongside Schwartz, Savage, and Lis Rowinski. CBS Studios is set to produce in association with Fake Empire (Nancy Drew, Dynasty, Gossip Girl, City on Fire).

Co-created by Taylor, Landau, and Johnson, The CW's Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor (Richards) who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom's missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship, and the mysteries of the universe yet unsolved.

