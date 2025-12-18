Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Lara Croft, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: Jason Isaacs Reportedly Joins Live-Action Series Cast

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus) has reportedly joined the cast of Prime Video's Sophie Turner-starring live-action Tomb Raider series.

Last week, Sigourney Weaver confirmed that she had joined the cast of Prime Video and Showrunners Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Chad Hodge's Sophie Turner-starring live-action Tomb Raider series, joining the previously announced Martin Bobb-Semple (One of Us Is Lying, All American: Homecoming). With production set to get underway next month, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Jason Isaacs (HBO's The White Lotus) has joined the cast, though no details on his character were released.

Deadline Hollywood asked Weaver about the reports of her casting during a red-carpet event for Avatar: Fire and Ash, with the iconic actress confirming that she has joined the cast and will be playing a character named Wallace. Weaver shared how she's a huge fan of Waller-Bridge, describing the scripts as "incredible," "very charming," "very funny," and "very witty."

With the series set to kick off production on January 19th, 2026, here's a look back at the announcement that went out back in September:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Discusses "Tomb Raider" Series

In a June 2023 profile interview with Vanity Fair, Waller-Bridge discussed her lifelong connection with the video game franchise, her understanding of the responsibility that comes with bringing Lara Croft to life, and how the franchise is ripe for a "dangerous and exciting" take.

Waller-Bridge on Finding "Really Quite Dangerous" Take Fans Will Connect With: "There's room to do something really quite dangerous. And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It's the old Trojan horse."

Waller-Bridge on Her Parents Letting Her Lara Croft Flag Fly: "My parents were very smart because they didn't actually limit me [playing Tomb Raider]. They could sense that I was going to just game myself into the ground, and I did. I packed the PlayStation away, and I was like, 'I've got to not do that because I've got to write and read and do other stuff.' "

Waller-Bridge on Revisiting "Tomb Raider" During COVID-19 Pandemic: "God, it literally felt like that teenager in me saying: do right by her, do right by Lara!" The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character…. Having worked on Bond and having worked as an actor on 'Indy,' I feel like I've been building up to this."

Waller-Bridge on Her "Big Roaring Instincts" Now In Play: "What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I've learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that '90s vibe?" Waller-Bridge shared – before adding, "It's such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do [with a project like Tomb Raider]"

Stemming from Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video's Tomb Raider is executive produced by Hodge, Waller-Bridge, and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Productions. In addition, Dmitri M. Johnson, Mike Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson, through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television, will executive produce. Jonathan Van Tulleken (Shōgun, Dope Thief) has boarded as a director and executive producer.

