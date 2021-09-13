Tomb Raider: Netflix Anime Series Taps Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft

Looks like Hayley Atwell is doing from shield-slinging as Captain Carter to raiding tombs as Lara Croft, with Netflix announcing Atwell will voice the lead role in the streamer's upcoming Tomb Raider anime series from Powerhouse Animation. First announced back in January 2021, the series picks up after the events of the highly successful "Tomb Raider" video-game reboot trilogy. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory. Executive Producers are series writer Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog), Stephan Bugaj, and Howard Bliss; and Robinson, under his company Tractor Pants.

In the 25 years since its launch, the "Tomb Raider" video game series has sold over 81 million copies and garnered a treasure chest worth of awards. The game's success has led to a global franchise encompassing movies, merchandise, comic books, and now, a stylish animated series. The most recent game release, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, has received numerous "Best of" nominations and awards. The "Tomb Raider" video games are developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix. On the live-action side, Lara Croft was brought to life by Angelina Jolie in two films (2001 & 2003). Fifteen years later, the franchise was revived with Alicia Vikander tackling the lead role with a sequel currently in the works with Lovecraft Country series creator Misha Green writing and directing.

Represented by CAA, Management 360, Hamilton Hodell & Ziffren Brittenham, Atwell has been growing an impressive live-action and voice acting filmography. Along with her voice work on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' anthology What If…?, Atwell has been impressive on the small screen in Marvel's Agent Carter and on the big screen in Blinded By the Light, Christopher Robin, The Duchess, Brideshead Revisited, and (of course) her film work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).