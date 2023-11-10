Posted in: Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: Lara Croft, netflix, preview, Tomb raider

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Netflix Offers BTS Preview

Powerhouse Animation offers a BTS look at Legendary Television & Netflix's Hayley Atwell -starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Article Summary Netflix and Powerhouse Animation offer a BTS look at the Hayley Atwell-led Tomb Raider series.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft continues the story of the video game reboot trilogy.

Joining Atwell are Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon, reprising his role as Jonah Maiava.

The franchise spans games, films, and now an animated series, evolving over 25 years.

A little more than a month after the streaming service offered a first-look teaser for the upcoming animated series, Netflix's Geeked Week is ready to take folks behind the scenes of Legendary Television & Netflix's Hayley Atwell -starring Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Picking up after the events of the highly successful "Tomb Raider" video-game reboot trilogy, the series is in the capable hands of Powerhouse Animation. So who better than the folks at the famed animation studio to give us a look at what's to come? Thankfully, that's exactly what they did.

Here's a look behind the scenes of Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (beginning at around the 1:17:30 mark) as well as an additional video showcasing how Lara Croft was brought to animated life – followed by a look back at what else we've learned about the animated series:

See Lara Croft make it from sketch to screen in TOMB RAIDER: The Legend of Lara Croft, coming soon to Netflix #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/Kk4tfM2DHZ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

First reported in October 2021, Allen Maldonado (Heels, The Last OG) and video game franchise alum Earl Baylon (Shadow of the Tomb Raider) were tapped to join the series. Baylon reprises his role from the video game as the voice of Lara Croft's (Atwell) most trusted friend Jonah Maiava, while Maldonado is set to voice the team's tech expert and colleague, Zip. Executive Producers are series writer Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog), Stephan Bugaj, and Howard Bliss; and Robinson, under his company Tractor Pants. Now, here's the first-look preview that was released in September:

Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider videogame Survivor trilogy as told in 2013's Tomb Raider, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine's next chapter as she takes on the role of the iconic tomb raider that she is destined to become. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara Croft continues to explore new territory.

In the 25 years since its launch, the video game franchise has sold over 81 million copies and garnered a treasure chest worth of awards. The game's success has led to a global franchise encompassing movies, merchandise, comic books, and now, a stylish animated series. The game release Shadow of the Tomb Raider received numerous "Best of" nominations and awards. The "Tomb Raider" video games were developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix. On the live-action side, Lara Croft was brought to life by Angelina Jolie in two films (2001 & 2003). Fifteen years later, the franchise was revived with Alicia Vikander tackling the lead role. Recently, we learned that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) had been tapped to develop a live-action series for Amazon.

