Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Crunchyroll English, Japanese Dubs Run Day/Date

Crunchyroll is excited to announce that the new romantic comedy anime series Tomo-chan Is a Girl! will be streaming the English dub day and date with Japan's broadcast starting on January 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, and every Wednesday.

"Tomboy Tomo couldn't have picked a more awkward high school crush 'cause it's on her childhood friend, Junichiro, but he only sees her as one of the guys. Despite her pretty looks and signals, nothing gets through to this meathead! Will Junichiro ever realize Tomo's into him and see her for the cutesy girl she actually is?!"

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Is based on the 2015 four-panel manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Fumita Yanagida, Tomo-chan Is a Girl! is produced by the animation studio Lay-duce, which is known for Heroines Run the Show and Fate/Grand Order: First Order. The series is directed by Hitoshi Nanba, whose directing credits include Golden Kamuy, Gosick, Fate/Grand Order: First Order, and Baki the Grappler.

At Anime Expo 2022 this summer, Crunchyroll confirmed that Lexi Nieto would be the English voice of Tomo Aizawa along with Sally Amaki as the English and Japanese voice of Carol Olston, which will be the first time Crunchyroll has ever used the same voice actor for both the Japanese and English dubs. The full English dub cast includes the following:

Caitlin Glass will serve as the ADR Director for the English dub. Glass has previously directed Fruits Basket (2019), Horimiya, Ranking of Kings, and Sing a Bit of Harmony. Additional dub languages for the series will debut at a later time, which includes German, French, and Russian.

The Japanese voice cast features the following:

Rie Takahashi (Laid-Back Camp; Fate/Grand Order) as Tomo Aizawa

(Laid-Back Camp; Fate/Grand Order) as Tomo Aizawa Kaito Ishikawa (One Punch Man; My Hero Academia) as Junichiro Kubota

(One Punch Man; My Hero Academia) as Junichiro Kubota Rina Hidaka (Komi Can't Communicate; Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as Misuzu Gundo

(Komi Can't Communicate; Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as Misuzu Gundo Sally Amaki (22/7 (nanabun no nijyuuni); Kaguya-sama: Love Is War) as Carol Olston

(22/7 (nanabun no nijyuuni); Kaguya-sama: Love Is War) as Carol Olston Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba; TRIGUN STAMPEDE) as Tatsumi Tanabe

(Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba; TRIGUN STAMPEDE) as Tatsumi Tanabe Kohei Amasaki (My Hero Academia; Hi Score Girl) as Kosuke Misaki

Additional Tomo-chan Is a Girl! staff include series composition written by Megumi Shimizu (Banished From The Hero's Party, I Decided To Live A Quiet Life In The Countryside), character design by Shiori Hiraiwa (2nd Key Animation for Wonder Egg Priority), art direction and background art by Kenichi Tatefuji (Drifters), and music composed