Tony Khan Claims Trolls, Bot Army Behind Anti-AEW Online Sentiment

Posted on
by
|
Comments

According to AEW owner Tony Khan, most of the anti-AEW sentiment on the internet is not the expression of real feelings by actual wrestling fans, but rather the work of a small team running many accounts backed by a large number of bots. Khan took to Twitter to reveal the results of an independent study and wonder who would pay for such a thing. Hmmm…

Tony Khan Claims Paid Bot Army Behind Anti-AEW Online Sentiment

Here's what Khan had to say:

Khan's claims that paid trolls or bots are driving anti-AEW sentiment isn't all that unusual. Many websites noticed a vast reduction in right-wing trolling on social media and comment sections when Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, lending credence to the oft-theorized idea that a large portion of that online sentiment is intentional manipulation by bots who suddenly needed to focus their attention elsewhere. It also seems plausible that the same tactics would be deployed for slightly lower-stakes conflicts than the fate of Democracy itself, such as the wrestling war between WWE and AEW.

Of course, without showing evidence to back up his claims, Khan is simply inviting those same alleged bots and trolls to ridicule him, as they are currently doing in the replies to his tweets. We could do our own research, as Khan suggests, but… who has time for that? Maybe we can hire some bots to take care of it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.