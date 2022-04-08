Tony Khan Claims Trolls, Bot Army Behind Anti-AEW Online Sentiment

According to AEW owner Tony Khan, most of the anti-AEW sentiment on the internet is not the expression of real feelings by actual wrestling fans, but rather the work of a small team running many accounts backed by a large number of bots. Khan took to Twitter to reveal the results of an independent study and wonder who would pay for such a thing. Hmmm…

Here's what Khan had to say:

An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren't real individuals, it's a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren't real people. Who'd pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Their boiler room staff is going to be working overtime on a Friday, and I love it! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Ever wonder why so much of the activity of these accounts is retweets and replies? Like who actually has 80% of their activity as straight up retweets? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Khan's claims that paid trolls or bots are driving anti-AEW sentiment isn't all that unusual. Many websites noticed a vast reduction in right-wing trolling on social media and comment sections when Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, lending credence to the oft-theorized idea that a large portion of that online sentiment is intentional manipulation by bots who suddenly needed to focus their attention elsewhere. It also seems plausible that the same tactics would be deployed for slightly lower-stakes conflicts than the fate of Democracy itself, such as the wrestling war between WWE and AEW.

Of course, without showing evidence to back up his claims, Khan is simply inviting those same alleged bots and trolls to ridicule him, as they are currently doing in the replies to his tweets. We could do our own research, as Khan suggests, but… who has time for that? Maybe we can hire some bots to take care of it.