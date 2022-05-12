Tony Khan Discusses Booking Forbidden Door with NJPW's Gedo

On June 26th, the stars of All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling will compete at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, a PPV emanating from the United Center in Chicago. No matches have been announced for the show yet, but it's already nearly sold out and anticipation is high. In an interview with TSN, AEW owner Tony Khan revealed how he will collaborate with NJPW booker Gedo to book the show, and we thought to ourselves, "wouldn't this make a fine topic for a clickbait article?"

"We've spoken for a while between our offices, and I talked to New Japan about collaborating on a show," Khan said in the interview. "We both wanted to do it and I think this was the time when it made sense because we have weekly television commitments and live shows every single week of the year…and New Japan gave us some dates when it made sense for them to be able to send people over. So, we circled it a long time ago and said this is the time, the window, the weekend when New Japan would be able to get the top stars in America for those people to make their debuts in an AEW environment, in a building where we had such an historic debut ourselves for the 'First Dance' and CM Punk's arrival in AEW."

Khan went on to describe how he and Gedo are working together to book the show. "We're planning it together. We're gonna be two-man keys and turn them together like a submarine. We're going to agree to a great card of matches. For the two of us, I think it will be fun working with him…we're putting stuff together and now we're kinda taking our separate ideas and separate stories and trying to find ways to make everything work with our people getting involved on each other's shows and our own respective shows and stories and staying faithful to the great things we do in AEW and the great things they do in New Japan Pro-Wrestling."

Forbidden Door will take place on Sunday, June 26th. The show will be broadcast on PPV, Bleacher Report, Fite TV, and NJPW World.