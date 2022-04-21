Full Details on AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door at the United Center

Last night, Bleeding Cool was first to report on the historic announcement that AEW and NJPW will join forces for Forbidden Door, a super show featuring wrestlers from both promotions that will take place on Sunday, June 26th at the United Center in Chicago. Tickets go on sale for the event on May 6th, and it will also be broadcast on PPV and streamed on Bleacher Report, NJPWWorld, and Fite, depending on region. Such exciting news, and so cool that Bleeding Cool was first to report it. Pip pip all around!

The reason Bleeding Cool was first to report the news is because we invented a revolutionary new internet journalism technique: publishing our article about the announcement before we actually knew what the announcement was, then adding in the announcement later. The move was a wild success, with our article, "Breaking: Tony Khan Announces ________ on AEW Dynamite," trending at the top of Bleeding Cool for nearly four hours before, during, and after Dynamite. But it doesn't matter how we got there. What matters is we were first, so to all the other wrestling websites out there who waited for Tony Khan to actually make his huge announcement, we say to you, respectfully: nyah nyah nyah nyah nyah.

Shortly after Khan… well, technically, Adam Cole… made the announcement on Dynamite last night, AEW sent out a press release. In the interest of providing our readers the most up-to-date information and double-dipping on this story without too much additional effort, here's that press release:

AEW and NJPW Announce First-Ever Joint Pay-Per-View Event, "AEW x NJPW: FORBIDDEN DOOR" — Live from the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, June 26, this landmark PPV represents the next step in professional wrestling's revolution — April 20, 2022 — Moments ago on AEW: Dynamite live on TBS, the hinges were fully ripped off the Forbidden Door, as it was announced that AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their first ever joint pay-per-view special this summer. "AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door" will take place live on Sunday, June 26, at the United Center in Chicago, featuring marquee matchups between members of AEW and NJPW's world-class rosters. Tickets for the historic PPV event go on sale on Friday, May 6, at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the PPV via purchase on the Bleacher Report app or via their local Cable or Satellite provider. The program will be available with both English and Spanish commentary. The PPV will be available in international markets on FITE.tv. Fans in Japan can watch on iPPV on NJPWWorld.com with live Japanese commentary. "As the world continues to reopen, I'm making sure the Forbidden Door follows suit and we can finally give fans the dream events they've always imagined," said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. "The United Center was home to one of AEW's biggest events of all time, The First Dance, where CM Punk made his return to wrestling after a seven-year hiatus. This summer, fans of AEW and NJPW can expect the unexpected during this extraordinary, first-of-its-kind pay-per-view between our two incredible companies." "As we have done for more than 50 years, the power of pro-wrestling can energize people by fulfilling their dreams," said Takami Ohbari, President of NJPW. "Now, it's quite an important mission for us, the pro-wrestling industry as a whole. We are not only opening this door. We will show you NJPW's genuine Strong-Style beyond the Forbidden door." This announcement furthers the opening of the Forbidden Door, coming just over a month after Tony Khan announced that he agreed to acquire the assets of Ring of Honor, and less than three weeks after he produced the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view in Dallas, featuring a number of major title changes and ROH alumni appearances including Samoa Joe, The Young Bucks, Wheeler Yuta, Jay Lethal, Lee Moriarty, Matt Sydal, Sonjay Dutt and Mercedes Martinez.