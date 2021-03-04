Tony Khan Drops Clues About Mystery Wrestling Star Signing with AEW

Tony Khan is the guest this week on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Khan joined hosts Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards to discuss the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV, taking place this Sunday. One topic that came up during the discussion was Paul Wight's debut on AEW Dynamite this week. Wight promised that AEW would sign a "hall of fame worthy" talent to a long term deal at Revolution, which of course set off rampant speculation in the Internet Wrestling Community. White said the talent was Hall of Fame worthy, which means they were not actually in the Hall of Fame. He also said it's "not who you think." So does that disqualify CM Punk? Or Brock Lesnar? And also, he didn't say which Hall of Fame. Maybe it's not even wrestling. Is AEW signing a multi-year deal with Pete Rose?!

Alas, it's not Pete Rose. Tony Khan dropped some more clues during the podcast that can help us narrow some things down. Here's what he had to say:

And so that brings me to our other announcement that last night Paul White told you that you're not going to be the only one with these scoops around here anymore. He's going to break some scoops, too, and I've given him a big scoop. So, he told the world, and it's true, that there's going to be a big star signed with AEW. And he's coming here, and that's absolutely true what Paul said. This Sunday, a major star in the world of wrestling, a huge, huge star is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW on Sunday at the pay-per-view. So I can confirm what Paul said is true, and I'm not talking about the person in the ladder match. I'm talking about, you know, we have a great, fun sixth person in the ladder match, but the person who I'm saying is gonna come and sign a multiyear contract with AEW, the person Paul referenced, that's not the sixth person in the ladder match. There's two. That's that's a different one. Paul's talking about a big surprise, and that's that's no joke. So what he said to you, I can confirm.

So we know that the mystery person is not joining the Face of the Revolution ladder match. That's a completely different mystery. We know the person he a "he" because Khan said "He's coming here." We know it's "a huge, huge star" and "a major star in the world of wrestling," so it won't be someone from another sport. This is some serious hype and AEW will never live it down if they don't deliver. Fans are going to expect someone who can still wrestle (I.E. not currently a hall of famer), so not Scott Steiner, as much as I'd love to see that. And it's got to be someone at the top level, so not, for example, Ken Shamrock (no offense, Ken). So who is it? I guess we'll find out in a few days, or earlier if one of the dirt sheets spoils it.

Here's the synopsis for the episode:

Winner of the 2020 Wrestling Observer Awards' "Best Booker" and "Promoter Of The Year," Tony Khan returns with a preview of the PPV card for REVOLUTION on Sunday, March 7! He confirms that the newest All Elite Wrestling talent, Paul Wight, was 100% correct in announcing that a major wrestling star will be signing a multi-year deal with AEW during Sunday's live event. Tony also shares thoughts on the Exploding Barbed Wire deathmatch between current AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and former champ Jon Moxley, the personal nature of the AEW World Tag Team Championship match between The Young Bucks and the Inner Circle's Chris Jericho and MJF, the surprise entrant in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and the Street Fight between TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sting and Team Taz. Plus, Tony congratulates "Best High Flyer" Rey Fenix and also speaks to AEW's expansion with the brand new AEW Dark: Elevation show.

