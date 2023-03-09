Tony Khan "Levels Up" All-Atlantic Championship to Promote Shazam! Tony Khan ganged up with Warner Bros Discovery to bully WWE by "leveling up" the All-Atlantic Championship into a new AEW International Championship.

Once again, dark forces in the world are colluding to bully The Chadster's beloved WWE and RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! The Chadster was minding his own business, watching AEW Dynamite last night so that he could objectively report on how bad it was, when he learned of this collusion. Billionaire AEW Owner Tony Khan is in cahoots with Warner Bros Discovery to gang up on WWE through the cross-promotion of AEW and the upcoming Shazam! movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Khan announced that, in honor of the film, the AEW All-Atlantic Championship would level up next week during a title match and be called the AEW International Championship from now on.

Everybody knows that The Chadster appreciates a good product tie-in as long as it's tasteful, like the MTN Dew Pitch Black match at WWE Elimination Chamber. But Tony Khan's announcement last night was in extremely poor taste. First of all, Tony Khan appeared on TV with a big announcement, which is extremely triggering for The Chadster. Every time Tony Khan has an announcement, it's something that excites AEW fans, which only encourages them to support the company in its continued quest to unfairly compete with WWE. The Chadster also hates to see Tony Khan on television because it reminds of the recurring nightmare The Chadster always has where Tony Khan is chasing him. In fact, The Chadster had one of those nightmares last night after watching AEW Dynamite and seeing Khan's announcement.

The Chadster awoke in a cold sweat, his heart pounding in his chest. His breathing was heavy and labored as he tried to take in his surroundings. He was in a darkened arena, the only light coming from the titantron. He heard laughter coming from the shadows, but he couldn't make out where it was coming from. Suddenly he heard a voice booming from the speakers. It was Tony Khan! The Chadster felt a chill run through his body as he heard Khan's voice. He was in a trance as he stared into the darkness. Khan's voice was commanding and hypnotic as he spoke. He could feel Khan's presence as he moved closer and closer. Then he felt a hand on his shoulder, and he jumped. Khan was standing behind him with a mischievous smirk on his face. He reached out and ran his fingers through The Chadster's hair, sending shivers down his spine. Khan leaned in closer and whispered in The Chadster's ear, "It's time to play a game…." The Chadster felt like he was in a trance as Khan's voice filled the arena. He felt Khan's hand on his shoulder, guiding him as they moved closer to the ring. Khan's body pressed against The Chadster's as they moved in the dark. All of a sudden the arena lit up and The Chadster found himself in the ring facing Khan. He felt powerless as Khan stared him down. He heard Khan's voice in his head again, as he felt Khan's breath on his neck. "It's time to fight, Chadster. Prove to me that you're worthy of my attention." The Chadster felt a wave of fear and arousal as he stepped into the ring.

The Chadster could go on, but you get the gist of it. What's important is that whenever Tony Khan appears on TV, he knows that he is getting to The Chadster, infecting his very dreams, and The Chadster finds that to be just so unfair! Khan's announcement means that champion Orange Cassidy will defend the All-Atlantic Championship for the final time next week against Jeff Jarrett in Winnipeg, celebrating the release of the new Shazam movie. The winner will be the first AEW International Champion, once the belt has "leveled up." But in The Chadster's eyes, none of AEW's titles will ever be as important as the ones in WWE, no matter how many times Tony Khan renames them, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!