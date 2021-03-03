Tony Khan Reacts to Joey Ryan Trying to "Costanza" His Cancellation

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you from Orlando, Florida, where I just spent the weekend hiding inside the body of a golden statue of Donald Trump to gather information on my enemies. But it's what happened on Twitter today that I'm here to tell you about, my friends. A purported charity event called Wrestling 4 Women's Charity was canceled today after Joey Ryan was revealed to be involved with it.

Readers of dystopian nightmare website Twitter were in for a treat Tuesday as they got to watch a billionaire learn in real-time that he had unknowingly dispatched his troupe of wrestlers to perform at a purported charity event secretly associated with canceled penis wrestler Joey Ryan. This is how Tony Khan reacted on Twitter when he learned that Joey Ryan, who closed his Bar Wrestling promotion and left social media in June after being released by Impact Wrestling over multiple sexual misconduct accusations stemming from the #SpeakingOut movement that swept professional wrestling that month, was set to be a part of the Wrestling 4 Women's Charity event in Knoxville, TN later this month. Ryan has since denied those charges and launched lawsuits against accusers and Impact Wrestling.

"If Joey Ryan is there, my people won't be there," Khan tweeted. "I'll gladly donate to the charity, though."

Khan became aware of Ryan's involvement when an image of a poster promoting the show circulated on social media, showing Ryan amongst the wrestlers advertised to appear, including AEW stars Brian Cage and Sonny Kiss. F4WOnline reports that the ticket seller website showed Bar Wrestling as the promoter of the event, though that information can no longer be found. Yes, comrades. It appears that Joey Ryan was trying to George Costanza his cancellation, which is to say, after being canceled, he decided to just show up a few months later promoting an event he would also appear in as if nothing ever happened!

But Tony Khan wasn't buying it, soon questioning even his offer to donate to the charity, writing, "Wait if he's behind this (is he?), then is this charity even legit?" And soon after that, the event was canceled with a tweet:

We apologize for riling everyone up. It is clear that we're in over our heads. We'll say that everybody booked was fully aware of all details including going through AEW's 3rd party booking system for talent. Rather than put talent in a tough situation, we've canceled the show.

Yes, comrades. It didn't work out for George either. Until next time, my friends: socialism or death.