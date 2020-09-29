Joey Ryan Sues #SpeakingOut Accusers for $10 Million Dollars

Former Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan has filed a lawsuit against three of his accusers who alleged sexual misconduct against him as part of the #SpeakingOut movement earlier this year. Ryan seeking $10 million in lost revenue as well as retraction of the statements made by the three women named in the lawsuit and an injunction against future allegations. Heel By Nature broke the story and included an excerpt from the lawsuit explaining that Ryan claims to have a loss as a result of the accusations:

As to all of the defendants' conduct above and below described, specifically since defendants have published their statements on social networking sites, Plaintiff has Lost followers on his Twitter account of at least 11,000 followers and is no longer getting 1,000 followers per month as Plaintiff was prior to defendant's statements;

Lost followers on his Instagram account at least 8,000 followers and is no longer getting 1,000 followers per month as Plaintiff was prior to defendant's statements; Lost venues for his Bar Wrestling promotions, including Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles, American Legion Hall in Baldwin Park and Glass House in Pomona; Lost revenues from Bar Wrestling in the amount of $1,500.00 per month from distribution and streaming services and $2,000.00 per event with two events per month;

Lost revenues from merchandising in the amount of $1,000.00 per month;

Lost revenues in his Patreon account in the amount of $3,000.00 per month;

Lost revenues in his Cameo account in the amount of $500.00 per month;

Lost revenues from Twitch account in the amount of $1,000.00 per month plus subscription shares and tips from subscribers;

Lost revenues from Wrestling Performance Bookings of $8,000.00 to $10,000.00 per month.

Ryan is asking for three of the women who accused him to pay for these lost revenues for each month since June 21st when he shut down Bar Wrestling and left Twitter in the wake of the allegations. Ryan was officially released from Impact Wrestling several days later. Over a dozen women in total accused Ryan of sexual misconduct, and it's unclear why only three are named in his lawsuit.