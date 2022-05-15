Tony Khan Reveals Plans for AEW To Invade Canada

Despite its popularity inside and outside the United States, AEW has been relegated to shows inside the U.S. thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. But with travel restrictions loosening now that people have decided pandemics are boring, AEW is poised to expand internationally.

In an interview with TSN that the website totally screwed up by publishing as a single article instead of twenty-six individual clickbait pieces dissecting every word Tony Khan said like the rest of the wrestling media has done with the same interview, Khan revealed that Chicago might not be the location of the next All Out.

We're going to talk more about that, but I think one thing for sure is that from the beginning, Chicago has been an awesome market for AEW and I'm very excited about doing lots of shows there. I think All Out is the biggest show we've ever done so far before on pay-per-view and it's another one of our landmark events where we've reached our highest highs so far. We've got a great history there at the NOW Arena, formerly the Sears Center, in Hoffman Estates near Schaumburg, the northwest suburbs of Chicago. I think we can continue that, potentially, but on the other hand, there's a lot of places around the world where All Out would be a great show and we're going to continue exploring options here.

In fact, Khan may consider leaving the country for the show, bringing it to… Canada?!

I really want to get up to Toronto, and now I think travel restrictions hopefully will continue to ease and make it much more possible to bring in such a large crew of people – not just wrestlers, staff and coaches, but so many people involved in the production and backstage – with the travel and logistics involved. It's far more manageable, I think, today than it was six months ago or especially a year ago. So, hopefully soon we can get up to Toronto.

Can you imagine CM Punk and Dax Harwood having another Bret Hart match in Canada? They'll probably elect Tony Khan as their new president! Book it, Tony!

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, canada, wrestling