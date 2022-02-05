Tony Khan to Open Forbidden Door Again on AEW Dynamite

Another wrestling star will apparently walk through the Forbidden Door and sign an AEW contract on next week's AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan revealed on Twitter during and after last night's AEW Rampage. Khan teased a "scoop" earlier in the day…

In addition to a guarantee that we have some great wrestling tonight @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, I'm planning to drop some newsworthy info on tonight's #AEWRampage! Thank you to everyone who supports Dynamite + Rampage! Come tonight for the great wrestling, stay for the scoops — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 4, 2022

And after revealing on Rampage that he would make an announcement on Wednesday on Dynamite, Khan tweeted:

As referenced on #AEWRampage, I have a surprise: on #AEWDynamite Live on @TBSNetwork a top wrestler will walk through the Forbidden Door this Wednesday and debut in @AEW. More info to come. Thank you to everyone who joined us for a great Rampage tonight! See you Wednesday on TBS! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

With a great showing in tonight's #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!

Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/298rzWyfe6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/298rzWyfe6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The big announcement for Wednesday's Dynamite that we referenced on #AEWRampage (a free agent debut) and the person walking through the Forbidden Door are one and the same. They're walking in the door, signing a contract, and then slamming the door shut Wednesday on #AEWDynamite! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 5, 2022

So it looks like Kassidy's reward for jobbing to Sammy Guevara is to job to whoever the mystery opponent will be. Will it be Keith Lee? That seems the most likely scenario, though there is no shortage of free agents out there these days. AEW Dynamite will air at 8PM Eastern on TBS this Wednesday.

