Tony Khan to Open Forbidden Door Again on AEW Dynamite

Another wrestling star will apparently walk through the Forbidden Door and sign an AEW contract on next week's AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan revealed on Twitter during and after last night's AEW Rampage. Khan teased a "scoop" earlier in the day…

And after revealing on Rampage that he would make an announcement on Wednesday on Dynamite, Khan tweeted:

So it looks like Kassidy's reward for jobbing to Sammy Guevara is to job to whoever the mystery opponent will be. Will it be Keith Lee? That seems the most likely scenario, though there is no shortage of free agents out there these days. AEW Dynamite will air at 8PM Eastern on TBS this Wednesday.

