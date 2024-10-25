Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: halloween, MeTV, Toon In With Me

Toon In With Me Hallo-Palooza Preview: Bill & Toony Go Ghost Hunting

Check out MeTV's "Toon In With Me Hallo-Palooza" schedule for Halloween week; a sneak preview finds Bill and Toony looking for ghosts.

MeTV's weekday morning show, Toon In With Me, will have tricks and treats ready for viewers during a special Halloween-themed week of shows October 28-31. That's right, "Toon In With Me Hallo-Palooza" Bill the Cartoon Curator and Toony the Tuna will be treating us to cartoon shorts of animated favorites all week long – including "Broom Stick Bunny" starring Bugs Bunny, "Dr. Jerkyl's Hide" starring Sylvester, and "Scaredy Cat" starring Porky Pig. Of course, Bill and Toony will be on hand to get into the spirit of things. Speaking of "spirit," before you check out the schedule below, we have a clip waiting for you above from the October 30th episode, where Bill and Toony visit the Tinker Swiss Cottage, which is known for its paranormal activity. Do they find any ghosts – or do any ghosts find them?

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2024

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA –"Mr. Quizzer's Scavenger Haunt Pt 1" (7-9 am ET/PT)

Toon in With Me kicks off the week of Halloween with the first day of "Mr. Quizzer's four-day "Scavenger Haunt." Bill and Toony leave the comforts of their studio on the first stop – Zagone Studios, a family owned and operated mask and costume manufacturer, where Bill must "face" his fears to find the first spooky item!

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2024

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA –"Mr. Quizzer's Scavenger Haunt Pt 2" (7-9 am ET/PT)

Day number two of Mr. Quizzer's "Scavenger Haunt" leads Bill and Toony into a sticky situation at the Affy Tapple caramel apple factory, where their quest leads to some tricks and treats.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2024

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA –"Mr. Quizzer's Scavenger Haunt Pt 3" (7-9 am ET/PT)

Mr. Quizzer's "Scavenger Haunt" continues with a riddle that sends Bill and Toony on a wild "ghost" chase at the Tinker Swiss Cottage… an estate that is said to be riddled with spirits and among the most haunted places in Rockford, Illinois.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2024

TOON IN WITH ME HALLO-PALOOZA – "Mr. Quizzer's Scavenger Haunt Finale" (7-9 am ET/PT)

It's the final stop of Mr. Quizzer's "Scavenger Haunt." Bill and Toony are led through a gauntlet of jump scares and killer clowns in The Catacombs, a truly harrowing haunted house located underneath the historic St. Pascal church in Chicago.

