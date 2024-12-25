Posted in: Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, tower of god

Tower of God S02E24: "The Cost of Battle"/S02E25: "Return of the King"

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 24: "The Cost of Battle" and Ep. 25: "Return of the King" was all action but lacking in real clarity.

Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 24, "The Cost of Battle," and Episode 25, "Return of the King," went from being one of those episodes where things are just happening to "WTF is this going on?" Things just continue to escalate, and I hope we just get an answer as to what the endgame of everything is. Did the king return? Will we know who the king is? Because I am still a little confused, and these two chapters seemed to be more about escalations than explanations.

So Cassano forfeits to go back to the Archimedes. Clearly, there is some big plan brewing, but I am not even sure what to believe it theorizes. Bam, Khun, and Rak are together again. While not the best place for reunions, I am so happy to see them as a team again. I find it funny how it went from Jue Viole Grace having his eyes under shadows to BAM, it is Bam with his big, old, kind, pretty eyes. Even Yihwa commented about his face and being nice to know he can make those expressions, too. Even as FUG, he still manages to get the love and respect from his team. Thankfully, Wangnan is okay, even with his injuries.

Lero Ro suggests they leave as there is something going on at the Archimedes. And we see the Daft Punk wannabes worry about Emily. Turns out that Mazino, the guy who Bam had fought, had a shop nearby waiting for them. Reflejo, however, cannot take the fact that Bam has the thorn, so now he is mad and feels the need to kill him off. So, of course, like all cowardly villains, he uses Hwaryun, who is nearly dying, as a hostage. Now, all of them there have to separate to get all the hostages. Meanwhile, the dream team will not let Bam go on his own this time.

It becomes a fight, as we all knew it would. Endorsi and Hatz against the fairy chick and the shadow hound and the dream team against Reflejo. And this is how "Return of the King" starts off. They really have no time to waste, so Hatz and Endorsi really take it seriously. Endorsi manages to grab that win by taking the guy up in the sky and letting him fall off. She knew her assignment. Reflejo vs Bam went on way longer than expected, to be honest, but I guess they have to show us Bam is strong now and has the thorn, right?

While all of this is going on we see Cassano has made a deal with the old man running the game and got what he wanted: the piece to let Emily free. However, Emily is not what we thought she was: she was a human weapon that was dissolved and now lives in a great tube. The Traveler finds Cassano going into Emily's lair, and Cassano is the one who quickly goes over everything, leaving the Traveler in despair. I mean, it was all a plan to get intonation on everyone in the tower and pretty much control them. I like how this anime touches on some subjects that feel pretty relevant nowadays.

Then we go back to the fight where they are trying to buy more time for the hostages to be found. However, a take starts pouring what seems like molten lava into the battleground, and Reflejo wants them all to vote with him. According to Reflejo Bam is not deserving of this power, not deserving of being a king. I am not going to lie; I loved Bam's reaction and response. Reflejo then destroys the platform they are at to make them all fall, but thankfully, the blue squares are their niece. Reflejo grabs onto Bam, making them both fall at the same time. It was brutal, and I was transported to season one. Like, we cannot lose Bam again, okay?

Rak then throws one of Wangnan's bombs to Reflejo under Bam. We get to see Wangnan in bed, moving his finger, the one with the Jahad ring. And we continue cutting in slow motion between Bam and Wangnan and the memories between them. Bam sees Wangnan extending his hand, but then we see it is Endorsi who actually saves him and does not let him fall this time. I almost cried happy tears. There was so much going on, yet at the same time, it did not feel like it. I wonder who is the king they are referring to. I am curious to see how things end up, yet somehow, it does not feel like things are going to end up well.

Tower of God Season 2 Ep. 24: "The Cost of Battle" & Ep. 25: "Return of the King" Review by Alejandra Bodden 7.5 / 10 Crunchyroll's Tower of God Season 2 Episode 24, "The Cost of Battle," and Episode 25, "Return of the King," went from being one of those episodes where things are just happening to "WTF is this going on?" Things just continue to escalate, and I hope we just get an answer as to what the endgame of everything is. Did the king return? Will we know who the king is? Because I am still a little confused, and these two chapters seemed to be more about escalations than explanations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!