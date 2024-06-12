Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, digital comics, manhwa, SIU, streaming, tower of god, Webtoon

Tower of God Season 2 Premiering on Crunchyroll on July 7th

The second season of the Tower of God anime, Crunchyroll's adaptation of the hit Korean Webtoon, is premiering on the streamer on July 7th.

Tower of God season two is almost ready to go. Crunchyroll announced that the journey up the Tower continues with the premiere of Tower of God Season 2 on July 7th. This announcement marks a pivotal moment for fans of the beloved WEBTOON series created by SIU following the surprise betrayal at the end of season one, setting the stage for a summer filled with intrigue and mystique. "Reach the top, and everything will be yours." At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her."

In season two of Tower of God, Ja Wangnan can't seem to pass the 20th floor. Even after failing time and time again, he refuses to give up. On his journey, he meets a mysterious and powerful character named Viole. Wangnan invites Viole to join his team of Regulars. continues. Bam's odyssey continues with new challenges at every turn where every floor brings new threats and mysteries, testing alliances and forging legends.

Tower of God is one of the first hit Korean webcomic series to be adapted into an anime for a global audience following its success on the WEBTOON platform. The genre takes from the battle fantasy genre from the manga in Japan, where the heroes have to find the right strategies and allies to fight through a series of trials and battles to win an ultimate prize, usually a McGuffin that will grant them their heart's desire. Bam follows the cipher-like hero archetype who's humble, self-effacing, and seemingly unskilled at the beginning but gets more powerful as he picks up skills as weapons along the way.

Tower of God Season One streaming on Crunchyroll.

