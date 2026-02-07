Posted in: NFL, Opinion, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: beyonce, super bowl

TPUSA's Brantley Gilbert Makes Case for Beyoncé Super Bowl Halftime

A reason Country music singer Brantley Gilbert gave for playing Turning Point USA's concert makes the case for a Beyoncé Super Bowl halftime.

Despite insisting it's not looking to be divisive, Turning Point USA isn't happy with the choice of global phenomenon Bad Bunny to headline the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show. So much so that they're holding their own concert, set to run at the same time and featuring (surprise, surprise) Kid Rock, as well as Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett. Just to be clear, it's not a Super Bowl halftime show in any way, shape, or form. That's a point that seemed to be lost on Gilbert, who cited fulfilling his dream of performing during a Super Bowl halftime show as his reason for signing up. Except, he isn't. "I respect that some people may see this differently, but I'm not playing this show to be divisive," Gilbert posted. "I was offered this opportunity and imagined my kids watching their daddy perform at halftime during the biggest game in American Football. Everything I do, I do for them."

But Gilbert's other reason for being on the line-up for "The All-American Halftime Show" was a much more interesting one. "It's been more than 20 years since a country artist has been asked to play the Super Bowl halftime show," Gilbert noted – and he's right. Of course, one could argue that as the NFL looks to become much more of a global sport (look no further than the international games it recently announced), it would seek halftime performers who reach a broader viewership. That's why choosing Bad Bunny was a no-brainer. That said, given Gilbert's excellent observation, it would make sense for Beyoncé to headline a Super Bowl halftime show. There's no arguing her name recognition and global reach, or the huge imprint that she has on the pop culture landscape. As for Country music credentials, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter would walk away with Grammys in 2025 for Album of the Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance ("II Most Wanted" with Miley Cyrus). Interestingly enough, the album did not receive any nominations at the 58th Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, despite strong critical praise and record sales. If there was ever an artist who could introduce Country music to the world, it would definitely be her…

