Tracker: Check Out 2 New S02E19: "Rules of the Game" Sneak Peeks

How about some sneak peeks at the next episode of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker, S02E19: "Rules of the Game"? Here's a look!

With only two episodes remaining this season, we decided not to make you wait when it comes to finding out what's still to come with CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker. In the penultimate episode of Season 2, Colter's (Hartley) and Reenie's (Fiona Rene) professional lives become entwined in a very deadly way when Colter's search for Leo Sharf's (Pej Vahdat) missing assistant takes an ugly turn. Along with that, we're also getting the return of Melissa Roxburgh's Dory Shaw) and more, as you're about to see in our look at S02E19: "Rules of the Game" (along with the overview for the season finale, S02E20: "Echo Ridge").

Tracker S02E19: "Rules of the Game" & S02 Finale "Echo Ridge" Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 19: "Rules of the Game" – When Reenie's (Fiona Rene) client, Leo Sharf (recurring guest star Pej Vahdat), hires Colter (Justin Hartley) to track down his missing assistant before his company launch, the case takes a personal turn and Reenie becomes entangled in a deadly vendetta threatening both of their lives. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Nimisha Mukerji.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 20: "Echo Ridge" – Colter (Justin Hartley) returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner's disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin.

With only a handful of episodes remaining in the third season, Hartley is offering some interesting insights into what viewers can expect in an interview with THR. If you're looking for some answers to the mystery surrounding the death of Colter's (Hartley) father, it sounds like they might be coming. In addition, Hartley shared an overarching storyline that he would like to see for Colter that would flip things around for our hero and place him in a position that Harrison Ford's Dr. Richard Kimble is very familiar with.

Final Season 3 Episodes Will "Creep Closer" to Mystery Surrounding Colter's Father: "You are going to get the last five episodes in a row. So, you're getting five separate sort of movies. We call them little movies. As we're inching closer to the end of the season, we creep closer and closer to the mystery of what the hell happened to Colter's father. How did he die? Was there, in fact, another man in the woods? Did he get pushed? Did he get killed? Was it an accident? What the hell is going on with that? I end up with this box that's been talked about, and Dory, my sister [Melissa Roxburgh], brings it to me. And now that I have it, does he go through with it? Does he go through with it and open up that box? Does he want to go down that rabbit hole? He gets a lot of clues and a lot of details about what happened to his father, and who was actually involved. And to see the damage I think is an incredible payoff."

Hartley Likes the Idea of Colter Going "The Fugitive" in Season 3: "Of course, we have many more stories to tell. Now we're in new territory. We have a couple of ideas. One of these is that Colter has all of these skills; he's a survivalist, and he knows how to be alone, and he knows how to find people, and he's gifted in that regard. He's a great listener. But it would be interesting, I think, to see him be set up. In other words, to see him using all those skills to run from the authorities, because you've been set up for whatever reason. I'd love to have all that tie into the family background, the government. So, we'll see. We've been kicking that idea around. We have a lot of different stuff that we're talking about. We have the underlying theme of what we're going to do next year, while not really changing the direction of where our story is going."

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Pej Vahdat (The Old Man) has joined the cast in the recurring role of Leonard Sharf. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

