Tracker, Matlock, Elsbeth, Fire Country & 6 More Shows Renewed by CBS

CBS has renewed Tracker (for Season 4), Matlock (for Season 3), Elsbeth (for Season 4), Fire Country (for Season 5), and six more shows.

If you're a fan of what CBS has been doing with its programming lately, then you're going to love what the network had to announce earlier today. Tracker (renewed for Season 4), Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (renewed for Season 3), Matlock (renewed for Season 3), Elsbeth (renewed for Season 4), Fire Country (renewed for Season 5), NCIS (renewed for Season 24), NCIS: Origins (renewed for Season 3), NCIS: Sydney (renewed for Season 4), Survivor (renewed for Season 51 ahead of Season 50 premiere), and The Amazing Race (renewed for Season 39). They joined the previously renewed series Boston Blue, Sheriff Country, FBI, and Ghosts. Only the Morris Chestnut-starring Watson and comedy DMV remain renewal question marks. The news comes as many of CBS's series prepare to return later on in February, after Olympics coverage has passed.

It's been safe to say for a while now that Tracker is a pretty huge hit for the network. But sometimes, you need end-of-the-year lists to really drive home the point. For example, Variety released its look at the Top 100 most-watched telecasts in primetime for 2025. Right off the bat, to no one's surprise, NFL football and programming related to it dominated the field once again. But when it comes to drama, Tracker was the other headline-grabber. Last year's ratings rundown saw the series secure 15 spots on the Top 100 list of total viewers; this year, it increased its hold by four episodes (for a total of 19 spots). The ratings rundown looks at the Live+7 ratings for telecasts released during primetime this year, and is based on broadcast and cable measurements (measuring both total viewers and Adults 18-49). As for those episodes…

Here's a look at the episodes that made the Top 1oo of the most-watched primetime telecasts for 2025 in terms of total viewers*:

  • 60. S3E3 "First Fire" (CBS) 11,822,000 11/2/2025
  • 66. S2E13 "Neptune" (CBS) 11,275,000 3/16/2025
  • 67. S3E7 "Eat the Rich" (CBS) 11,247,000 11/30/2025
  • 71. S2E20 "Echo Ridge" (CBS) 11,123,000 5/11/2025
  • 72. S2E10 "Nightingale" (CBS) 11,106,000 2/23/2025
  • 73. S2E15 "The Grey Goose" (CBS) 11,001,000 3/30/2025
  • 74. S2E16 "The Mercy Shot" (CBS) 10,887,000 4/13/2025
  • 75. S3E1 "The Process" (CBS) 10,884,000 10/19/2025
  • 77. S2E19 "Rules of the Game" (CBS) 10,877,000 5/4/2025
  • 79. S2E12 "Monster" (CBS) 10,679,000 3/9/2025
  • 80. S3E2 "Leverage" (CBS) 10,653,000 10/26/2025
  • 81. S3E4 "No Man's Land" (CBS) 10,630,000 11/9/2025
  • 82. S3E6 "Angel" (CBS) 10,576,000 11/23/2025
  • 83. S2E17 "Memories" (CBS) 10,519,000 4/20/2025
  • 86. S3E5 "The Old Ways" (CBS) 10,453,000 11/16/2025
  • 88. S2E14 "Exodus" (CBS) 10,426,000 3/23/2025
  • 90. S2E18 "Collision" (CBS) 10,316,000 4/27/2025
  • 96. S2E11 "Shades of Gray" (CBS) 10,089,000 3/2/2025
  • 97. S2E9 "The Disciple" (CBS) 10,010,000 2/16/2025

*Source: Nielsen, 1/1/25 – 12/1/25. L7 Data. All Telecasts, Broadcast and Cable (excluding telecasts with durations under 25 min, including SB, AFC champ, and NFC playoff). Broadcast Prime, telecast with start times within daypart (M-Sat 8P-11P; Sun 7P-11P).

