Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, tracker

Tracker: Official Overviews, Images Updated for Season 2 Eps. 1-3

Here's an updated rundown of the overviews and images for the first three episodes of CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker Season 2.

With CBS's hit Justin Hartley (NBC's This Is Us)-starring series Tracker helping kick off the network's big premiere week this Sunday, we thought you might appreciate a look at the official overviews and preview images for the second season's first three chapters. That's right, we've updated our Season 2 rundown below to cover S02E01: "Out of the Past," "S02E02: "Ontological Shock" (with Jensen Ackles returning as Russell Shaw), and S02E03: "Bloodlines" – and it's all waiting for you below:

Tracker Season 2 Episodes 1-3 Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 1: "Out of the Past" – While investigating the strange disappearance of a missing family whose car was found abandoned on the side of the road in the backwoods of Arkansas, Colter (Justin Hartley) makes a shocking discovery about the mother's past that leads him into the world of organized crime. Also, Reenie (Fiona Rene) opens up her new law firm and enlists Velma's (Abby McEnany) help in setting up shop. Written by Elwood Reid and directed by Ken Olin, here's a sneak preview and at the image gallery for the second season opener:

Tracker Season 2 Episode 2: "Ontological Shock" – When Colter suddenly disappears during his search for a missing father, Reenie recruits his brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), for help. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Travis Donelly and directed by Aprill Winney, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Tracker Season 2 Episode 3: "Bloodlines" – Colter (Justin Hartley) and rival rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) team up to find a missing high school baseball star. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Travis Donelly and directed by Aprill Winney, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!