Tracker S03E02: "Leverage" Preview: Randy Has Info for Colter, Russell

Jensen Ackles returns in a sneak peek at CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S03E02: "Leverage," as Randy meets with Colter and Russell.

Yes, we really do have another update on CBS, Showrunner Elwood Reid, and series star/executive producer Justin Hartley's Tracker Season 3 to pass along. Along with a new image gallery for S03E05: "The Old Way" (Nov. 16th), we have a sneak peek at this weekend's episode, S03E02: "Leverage." In the clip that was added below, Colter (Hartley) introduces Russell (Ackles) to Chris Lee's Randy, who has some important intel for the brothers. And don't forget to check out the overviews and images for S03E03: "First Fire" (Nov. 2nd) and S03E04: "No Man's Land" (Nov. 9th).

Tracker Season 3: S03E02 – S03E05 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 2: "Leverage" – After discovering they've disrupted a sinister underground operation called "The Process," Colter (Justin Hartley) and Russell (Jensen Ackles) must race to find the source behind these chained events and end it once and for all. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 3: "First Fire" – On Halloween night, when a nurse is murdered and arsonist Heston Koontz disappears from a psychiatric facility, Colter follows a trail of unsettling clues to uncover the truth with assistance from local officer Dundee (Derek Richardson). Written by Ryan O'Nan and Annakate Chappell and directed by Aprill Winney.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 4: "No Man's Land" – When a man disappears in a lawless Arizona desert town, Colter's (Justin Hartley) investigation uncovers a hidden relationship that draws him into a dangerous power struggle – and leaves him facing the hard conditions of the wilderness. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Travis Donnelly and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 5: "The Old Ways" – When four teens vanish during a hike in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Colter's search uncovers a hidden agenda behind their journey, leading him to an off-grid community where all their lives are put in danger. Written by Dominque Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Showrunner, Hartley on Colter/Russell Apology; "Darker Forces"

Speaking with TV Line, Reid was asked if Mary's (Wendy Crewson) decision to enlist Otto's (Alex Fernandez) help to leave Ashton (Lee Tergesen), as his behavior became more threatening, could now be seen as less ominous and more understandable and relatable. "If we did it right, it should be 50-50. You can understand her desperation — maybe she didn't have a choice — but there were other options she didn't take. She made a decision that probably was going to end the way it did eight times out of 10," Reid shared.

The showrunner continued, "Was she trying to protect her kids? Sure. But we're also going to learn about some darker forces surrounding the Shaw family — the things that made Ashton lose his mind. And we'll question whether he was right to be paranoid. When we finally sit down with Mary, she'll be able to give context… but whether you trust her or not is another matter. I don't think either brother does — and neither should the audience."

As for that heartcrushing moment between Colter and Russell, when Colter apologized to his brother for listening to their mother and believing Russell had something to do with their father's death, it was something that Hartley and Reid both believe the brothers needed before they could move forward. "Two grown men who go about their business in different ways, and just one guy apologizing from the heart to another guy to his brother, and then his reaction, which was just, 'Apology accepted and move on.' … There's no bells and whistles on this part of 'Tracker.' We're just sitting down, two dudes talking, two brothers talking, and it works," Hartley shared with TV Insider, adding that the apology "was pretty amazing."

"I think that was something that we kind of owed from last season. That moment was really interesting because when Colter says it, he's looking at Russell and reading Russell. And I think, for me, it's one of the bigger emotional moments of their arc because I do feel like they've forgiven each other," Reid shared. "Remember, Russell knows that Colter was not brainwashed or poisoned, but he was pissed at Colter for believing that he would be capable of [killing their father]. And they didn't overplay it. No one was crying or hugging or touching each other. It was just there. Those guys were very present. We just got out of the way and let the guys do their thing."

