Tracker Season 3: Check Out an Early S03E11: "To the Bone" Sneak Peek

Check out a sneak peek at this Sunday's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S03E11: "To the Bone."

Article Summary Get an early sneak peek at Tracker Season 3, Episode 11: "To the Bone" airing this Sunday on CBS.

Colter searches for a missing teen running a fake ID business while Reenie weighs a big case offer.

Upcoming episodes feature revenge plots, missing doctors, and guest stars from Smallville and Arrowverse.

Showrunner Elwood Reid and star Justin Hartley deliver fresh twists and major guest appearances.

CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker isn't wasting any time shifting our focus from this past Sunday's return episode to what's ahead this Sunday with S03E11: "To the Bone." While Colter (Hartley) tracks a missing teen with an illegal business and a secret life, Reenie (Fiona Rene) considers taking on a big case – but not before doing a little homework first. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, and trailer, we've also included a sneak peek that was released earlier today. Following that, we have overviews and images for March 15th's S03E12: "Do No Harm" and March 22nd's S03E13: "Breakaway." If you're a fan of professional wrestling, the "Arrowverse," and/or Smallville, you're going to like "Breakaway" because it's got David Ramsey playing a veteran stuntman, Erica Durance playing an accomplished stuntwoman, and Chris Jericho as a stuntman-turned-criminal.

Tracker Season 3: S03E11 – S03E13 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 11: "To the Bone" – When an 18-year-old goes missing from his family's restaurant, Colter uncovers the teen's underground fake ID business and the secret life he's been hiding from his parents. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Jordan Goodman and directed by Jon Huertas.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 12: "Do No Harm" – When a doctor vanishes after her shift, Colter uncovers a trail of stolen drugs and disguises, revealing a calculated revenge plot. Written by Ryan O'nan & Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Aprill Winney.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 13: "Breakaway" – After Baxter (David Ramsey), a veteran stuntman, disappears following a risky stunt, his girlfriend, Laura (Erica Durance), calls Colter to investigate a B-movie set, uncovering shady producers and a trail that leads into a dangerous underground world. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominque Holmes and directed by Dave Barrett.

Durance's Laura is "an accomplished stunt woman" who enlists Colter (Hartley) after her boyfriend Baxter disappears without a trace from a film set." Ramsey's Baxter is described as "a weathered veteran stuntman with a list of injuries as long as your arm. Finding "his star fading," Baxter is "reduced to working low-budget indie films to make ends meet," the character description continues. Along with the Smallville and "Arrowverse" connections with Durance and Ramsey, let's not forget that Hartley joined Smallville during the sixth season as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. And then there's the not-so-small matter of how the "Smallville" universe appeared during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that hit the "Arrowverse" back in 2019, but that's a whole other story.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

