Tracker Season 3: Check Out Sneak Peeks at S03E07: "Eat the Rich"

Check out some sneak peeks at the next episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S03E07: "Eat the Rich."

After everyone is done with their Thanksgiving festivities and folks travel back home from the holiday, CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker will be back on Sunday with a new episode. In S03E07: "Eat the Rich," Colter (Hartley) finds himself caught up in a missing persons case, a wealthy family, and a deadly fixer who makes it their point to ensure that their secrets remain just that. Along with an official overview and image gallery for this weekend's chapter, we've added an official trailer and three sneak peeks. Following that, we have a look at the official overviews and images for S03E08: "Eurydice" (Dec. 7th) and S03E09: "Good Trouble" (Dec. 14th).

Tracker Season 3 Episode 7: "Eat the Rich" – When chasing down leads about his father's past, Colter meets a man desperate to find his daughter who vanished while working a courier route. As Colter retraces his steps, he's pulled into an orbit of a wealthy family and their ruthless fixer, who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried. Written by Travis Donelly & Jai Franklin and directed by Rob Seidenglanz.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 8: "Eurydice" – When a grieving mother becomes the prime suspect in her missing daughter's murder, Colter sets out to find the true culprit and prove her innocence. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Joel Novoa.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 9: "Good Trouble" – When Colter's old friend Keaton asks for help finding his former partner, they uncover a trail of bodies and a conspiracy that runs deeper than they could've imagined. Brent Saxton returns as Keaton. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by Jeff T. Thomas.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

