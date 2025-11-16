Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 3: Here's Our Updated S03E05: "The Old Ways" Preview

Along with our updated preview for tonight's episode, S03E05: "The Old Ways," check out what December has planned for CBS's Tracker Season 3.

Article Summary Get the latest preview for Tracker Season 3 Episode 5: "The Old Ways," airing tonight on CBS.

Colter hunts for four missing teens in the Santa Cruz Mountains in a suspense-filled case.

See episode overviews and sneak peeks for episodes 6, 7, and 8 airing through December.

Discover new mysteries, dangerous communities, and escalating stakes this season on Tracker.

CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker has been working overtime when it comes to previewing what's still to come this season, and the hit series isn't pulling punches heading into the holiday season. Tonight, S03E05: "The Old Ways" sees Colter (Hartley) tracking four missing teens, a search that lands him in the Santa Cruz Mountains – and all of them in a whole lot of trouble. We've got an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and several sneak peeks at tonight's chapter – but that's definitely not all. Stick around for the overviews and image galleries for S03E06: "Angel" (Nov. 23rd), S03E07: "Eat the Rich" (Nov. 30th), and S03E08: "Eurydice" (Dec. 7th).

Tracker Season 3: S03E05 – S03E08 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 5: "The Old Ways" – When four teens vanish during a hike in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Colter's search uncovers a hidden agenda behind their journey, leading him to an off-grid community where all their lives are put in danger. Written by Dominque Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 6: "Angel" – When a crime scene cleaner disappears, Colter discovers her fascination with true crime, which may have led her into dangerous territory. As he follows her trail, Colter uncovers a group of amateur sleuths whose hunt for a killer puts everyone at risk. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 7: "Eat the Rich" – When chasing down leads about his father's past, Colter meets a man desperate to find his daughter who vanished while working a courier route. As Colter retraces his steps, he's pulled into an orbit of a wealthy family and their ruthless fixer, who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried. Written by Travis Donelly & Jai Franklin and directed by Rob Seidenglanz.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 8: "Eurydice" – When a grieving mother becomes the prime suspect in her missing daughter's murder, Colter sets out to find the true culprit and prove her innocence. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Joel Novoa.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), the series is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

